UNF Urges Policy Reform Amid Economic, Security Concerns

The United Nigeria Front (UNF) has called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s economic and security sectors, expressing concern over what it described as deteriorating living conditions and unmet expectations under the current administration.

In a statement signed by its National Leader, Dr. Ben Ugwu, the group criticized the government’s economic policies, which it said have contributed to rising inflation, unemployment, and hardship among citizens.

“Recent policy directions have had adverse effects on small businesses, discouraged foreign investment, and increased the cost of living for ordinary Nigerians,” the statement said.

The UNF also expressed worry over ongoing security challenges in various parts of the country, including Benue, Plateau, and Borno States.

It emphasized the need for more effective strategies to protect lives and restore public confidence in national security efforts.

On the issue of federal appointments, the group advocated for greater inclusivity and adherence to principles of federal character, urging the government to ensure fair representation across all regions to strengthen national unity.

The statement also addressed the growing trend of emigration among Nigerian youths, linking it to limited opportunities and perceived lack of progress in key sectors.

“The increasing number of young Nigerians seeking opportunities abroad reflects a deep sense of disillusionment that must be urgently addressed,” it said.

UNF further called attention to persistent gaps in infrastructure and public services, particularly in areas such as electricity, healthcare, water supply, and education.

It encouraged the government to prioritize development that tangibly improves the lives of citizens.

The United Nigeria Front affirmed its readiness to collaborate with individuals and groups committed to national renewal.

“We are open to partnerships that advance infrastructure, promote inclusive growth, and enhance the welfare of all Nigerians. It is time for bold, united action to place Nigeria on a sustainable path forward.”

The group urged all stakeholders to work together to address the country’s challenges, warning that continued inaction could worsen the prevailing conditions.

