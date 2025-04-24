UNESCO’s 03 Project Empowers 1,115 Teachers, 50 Nurses In Abia

Share

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), through its O3 Project in Abia State has started the training of 1,115 teachers and 50 nurses in each local government area of the state.

The 03, as gathered by New Telegraph is an acronym which stands for: Our Rights, Our Lives and Our Future, while the project aims to empower adolescents and young persons (AYP) within the Sub-Saharan Africa. Of the 17 LGAs in Abia State, five LGAs, namely; Umuahia North, Bende, Ikwuano, Aba North and Obingwa; were chosen for the project, which will see 223 teachers and 10 nurses trained from each of the benefiting LGAs.

Elder Goodluck Ubochi, Abia State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, said the present administration in the state attaches great importance to training and retraining of Abia teachers. A vision aimed at ensuring that Abia pupils and students gain basic and quality education.

Ubochi disclosed this during the official flag-off of the Training of Abia Teachers on Education for Health and Well-being, (EHW), a UNESCO O3 Project organised by the Ministry in collaboration with Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA), held at Ibeku High School Umuahia in North LGA.

The commissioner added that the training will enable Abia students to follow the same path of health and well-being in their academic studies. Ubochi urged the school administrators, whom he described as agents of transformations, to carry the message of EHW in the educational sector to the grassroots.

He equally enjoined traditional rulers, religious and opinion leaders to support the advocacy for Education for Health and Well-being of their children and wards.

The traditional ruler of Umudike-Ukwu Autonomous Community, Eze Ben Oriaku, said the training reminds participants and Abia students of the importance of education for health and well-being in the school system and commended UNESCO for bringing the programme to the state.

While the Coordinator of the project in Abia State, Mrs Eunice Egbuna expressed joy over the choice of Abia for the project. She also commended CSACEFA, a network focused on education, an organization, which she once sat on its board, as the implementing body for the project in the state.

Egbuna said that teachers, and nurses as well as the various agencies to benefit from the training, were carefully and painstakingly selected in collaboration with and approval of the government.

She added that the trained teachers are to use their new knowledge to impact positive lifestyle to the young people and equip them to thrive as well as adjust to any environment they find themselves in.

According to her, there is no gainsaying the fact that the sustainability of the project lies with the support and collaboration of critical stakeholders, such as traditional and religious leaders, as well as other nonstate actors, who have shown uncommon interest and support for the success of the project.

She expressed her profound appreciation to UNESCO Nigeria, the National Programme team, the State Project team members, Support Staff of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and ASUBEB, and all other concerned stakeholders.

Egbuna further said that some of the objectives of the project include to support an enabling policy and institutional environment for implementation of EHW and prevention of school violence and bullying.

She added that the project also aim at scaling up and strengthening the delivery of accurate, rights-based, and good quality teaching and learning on EHW, as well as empower AYP and respect their right to decide and drive change in their lives and communities, using digital innovations.

