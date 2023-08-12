UNESCOCalls On Venice To Enlist In Danger List

Venice, an enchanting and picturesque Italian city renowned for its romantic charm, according to Eturbonews.com report, is facing the prospect of being placed on United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural organisation’s (UNESCO) heritage danger list. UNESCO has suggested including Venice on this list as it urged the Ital- ian government to preserve its unique cultural and historical heritage, with utmost dedication.

UNESCO is urging the Italian government to tackle persistent issues in Venice. Such issues have negatively impacting tourism in the area. The city’s abundant cultural and natural treasures attract travellers worldwide. It’s recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with exceptional significance. UNESCO and its experts recommend this ahead of the 45th World Heritage Committee session. The September 2023 session in Riyadh will discuss Venice’s potential inclusion in the UNESCO Danger List.

According to the draft resolution, there has been insufficient advancement in handling the ongoing and intricate problems, particularly concerning mass tourism, development projects, and climate change in Venice. The resolution highlights concerns about the city’s architectural structures and urban spaces. These issues erode its cultural and social identity.

These issues pose a threat to the integrity of its cultural, environmental, and landscape values and attributes. Indeed, Venice has been grappling with tangible weather-related challenges and overtourism in recent times. In February 2023, Venice faced a severe drought. Water levels in some canals were so low that gondolas and water taxis couldn’t navigate. Moreover, in November 2019, Venice faced a severe flood situation, causing further strain on its infrastructure and resources.

Simultaneously, the city has been combating the detrimental effects of overtourism, as the influx of visitors surpasses the city’s capacity to manage them sustainably. These issues collectively pose a considerable threat to the city’s cultural heritage, natural environment, and overall wellbeing.