UNESCO Trains Teachers, Nurses In O3 Project

Share

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), through its O3 Project, has commenced the training of 1,115 teachers and 50 nurses across selected Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Abia State.

The O3 Project, an acronym for Our Rights, Our Lives, and Our Future aims to empower Adolescents and Young Persons (AYP) across Sub-Saharan Africa, which is the programme’s focal region.

According to New Telegraph findings, five LGAs in Abia State comprising Umuahia North, Bende, Ikwuano, Aba North, and Obingwa were selected for the pilot phase. Each of these LGAs will have 223 teachers and 10 nurses trained under the initiative.

Speaking at the official flag-off of the training held at Ibeku High School in Umuahia North LGA, Elder Goodluck Ubochi, the Abia State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, emphasized the present administration’s commitment to the training and retraining of teachers to ensure students receive quality basic education.

The event, themed Education for Health and Well-being (EHW), was organized by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in collaboration with the Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA).

Ubochi noted that the training will equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary for promoting health and well-being as part of their academic development. He urged school administrators, described as “agents of transformation,” to spread the EHW message to the grassroots.

He also called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, and opinion leaders to support the advocacy for education that promotes health and well-being among children and youths.

The Traditional Ruler of Umudike-Ukwu Autonomous Community, Eze Ben Oriaku, lauded the initiative, saying the training reminds both participants and students of the vital role education plays in promoting health and well-being within the school system. He commended UNESCO for bringing the programme to Abia State.

Eunice Egbuna, the project coordinator in Abia State, expressed joy that Abia was selected for the project, with CSACEFA, an education-focused network where she previously served on the board chosen as the implementing body.

Egbuna said the teachers, nurses, and partner agencies were carefully selected with input and approval from the State government.

She noted that the training is aimed at empowering teachers to impart positive lifestyles to young people, enabling them to thrive and adapt to different environments.

She emphasized that the sustainability of the project depends heavily on the support of critical stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders and other non-state actors who have shown exceptional interest in the success of the initiative.

Egbuna expressed deep appreciation to UNESCO Nigeria, the National Programme Team, the State Project Team, support staff of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and ASUBEB, and other concerned stakeholders.

She outlined the objectives of the project, which include supporting a policy and institutional environment for implementing EHW, preventing school violence and bullying, and scaling up accurate, rights-based, and high-quality teaching on health and well-being.

The project also seeks to empower adolescents and young people to take control of their lives and drive positive change in their communities through digital innovations.

Share