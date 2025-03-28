UNESCO Media Institute Will Help Curb Fake News – FG

Share

The Federal Government has expressed confidence that the United Nations Educational Scientific Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Category 2 Media Information Literacy (MIL) Institute, to be established in Nigeria, will help combat fake news, misinformation, and disinformation.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Abubakar Idris, disclosed this while receiving the Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to UNESCO, Hajo Sani, on a courtesy visit.

He also assured that the institute would enjoy full autonomy.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant, Rabiu Ibrahim, the minister said the institute would serve as a hub for training media and information professionals while developing strategies to address the challenges of fake news and misinformation.

“I want to assure you that we will meet and uphold all the standards that UNESCO has set to establish the Category 2 Media Information Literacy Institute in Nigeria,” he said.

He emphasized that full autonomy is a key requirement for the institute’s establishment. While the facility will be located within the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja, it will operate independently.

The Minister also disclosed that the initial funding for the institute has already been provided to ensure that Nigeria meets all the necessary requirements.

“Recall last year when this initiative came about, there was a need for initial funding to ensure its success. The President graciously approved the funds and instructed me to ensure that the UNESCO Category 2 Media Information Literacy Institute is set up the first of its kind in the world, right here in Nigeria. This is a significant achievement for our country,” he said.

Idris added that UNESCO’s decision to establish the institute in Nigeria reflects the renewed confidence of the international community in the Country.

He expressed gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Open University of Nigeria for their roles in supporting the initiative and pledged that his ministry would continue working diligently to ensure its successful takeoff.

Nigeria’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Dr. Hajo Sani, also highlighted the importance of the institute, saying, “The MIL Institute will serve as a hub for research, training, and policy development in media literacy, equipping individuals and institutions with the skills needed to navigate today’s digital information landscape.

“At a time when misinformation and fake news pose global challenges, this initiative is not just a win for Nigeria but for the entire world.”

The MIL Institute initiative was first introduced following Nigeria’s successful hosting of the UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy Week in 2021.

Since then, the country has gained significant international support and successfully navigated multiple approval stages within UNESCO’s Executive Board, positioning Nigeria as the preferred host for the world’s first-ever Category 2 MIL Institute.

The meeting reflected the Nigerian government’s unwavering commitment to securing final approval for the institute at the upcoming UNESCO General Conference in November 2025.

The Minister expressed his eagerness to attend the conference to ensure the realization of what he described as a landmark project aimed at positioning Nigeria as a global leader in media literacy, research, and digital information governance.

