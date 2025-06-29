UNESCO Honours Ogun NYSC Coordinator

The UNESCO Institute for African Culture and International Understanding (UNESCO-IACIU) has conferred its prestigious Distinguished Leadership in Youth Entrepreneurship & Cultural Promotion Award on Mrs. Olayinka D. Nasamu, the Ogun State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

This was contained in a statement released by the Institute on Sunday.

According to the statement, the award was presented during the 2025 Cultural Carnival of the Ogun State NYSC, held on Saturday, June 28, to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and cultural diversity of Nigerian youth.

This year’s carnival featured the participation of 2,062 corps members posted to Ogun State, who competed in two distinct categories: entrepreneurship and cultural diversity.

During the entrepreneurship segment, corps members—many with no prior business experience—established small ventures following just ten days of intensive training during the Batch A Stream II orientation programme. Some participants revealed in interviews that they began earning income from their businesses even before leaving the camp.

The cultural phase of the carnival saw ten NYSC squads each adopt and showcase the traditions of different Nigerian ethnic groups, regardless of their own backgrounds. This initiative fostered mutual respect, deeper understanding, and appreciation for Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, as each performance highlighted unique cultural attributes promoting unity and national cohesion.

In recognition of her exemplary leadership, Mrs. Nasamu was honoured for her steadfast commitment to equipping Nigerian youth with transformative entrepreneurial skills and promoting cultural diversity.

The statement noted that under her stewardship, NYSC programmes in Ogun State have evolved into vibrant platforms for self-reliance, entrepreneurship, and intercultural dialogue—aligning with the objectives of the 2005 UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

“Through her visionary coordination, Mrs. Nasamu has consistently championed innovative initiatives that prepare Nigerian youth for productive futures in a competitive global economy while celebrating and preserving our nation’s cultural wealth,” the Institute said.

Director of UNESCO-IACIU, Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola, described Mrs. Nasamu as a leader whose work inspires current and future generations to embrace their cultural identities and strive for excellence.

“Her legacy will continue to shape empowered, culturally conscious, and socially responsible leaders across Nigeria,” Okebukola stated.

He emphasized that the award underscores Mrs. Nasamu’s significant contributions to national cohesion and youth empowerment, setting a benchmark for leadership in alignment with UNESCO’s global mission.

In her response, Mrs. Nasamu expressed gratitude to UNESCO-IACIU for the honour.

“I didn’t know that my efforts—and those of my colleagues in Ogun State NYSC—in entrepreneurship education and the promotion of Nigeria’s cultural diversity were being noticed by international organisations like UNESCO,” she said.

She encouraged corps members to remain committed to excellence.

“To my dear corps members, whom I love so much—keep doing your best. You never know who is watching. The reward for your efforts may come sooner than you think,” she added.