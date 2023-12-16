UNESCO Enlists Sango Oyo Festival on World Heritage Map

Nigeria listing on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage list has increased with the recent listing of Sango Oyo Festival by the global body. Prior to this, Nigeria officially has two sites on the list, these are Sukur Cultural Landscape in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, which was enlisted in 1999 and Osun Osogbo Groove, enlisted in 2005. The festival was inscribed at the recently concluded 2023 18th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee Convention for Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Speaking on the historical feat, Oyo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, said on the list of countries regarded as giants in global tourism. According to him, the next Sango Festival in Oyo Town, which has been scheduled to hold in August 2024, is expected to attract over 2,000 international tourists from 167 countries of UNESCO. Olatubosun further noted that UNES- CO’s recognition of the festival during the last Sango Festival celebration, in August 19, 2023, is worth celebrating. “It is a beacon of expansion in the economy sector of the state, as well as unprecedented growth in the hospitality business, with the astronomical influx of tourists in a space of time,” he disclosed.

The session, in which festival was recognized was chaired by H.E. Mustaq Moorad, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of the Republic of Botswana to UNESCO. It held between December 4 and 9. “The inscription of Sango Oyo Festival as a global recognition is a testament on the representative list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO,” noted the representative of Nigeria Minister of Culture and Creative Economy. He added that the recognition is to further showcase the rich history of Nigeria’s cultural diversity and the significance of the Sango Oyo Festival in preserving and showcasing Nigeria’s heritage, while acknowledging the importance of the cultural element.

''The Sango Oyo Festival embodies the spirit of unity, tradition, resilience and colour that defines our nation which serves as a beacon binding together as a people with cultural vibrancy on the global scene,'' he said. Speaking also at the Convention, Dr. Paula Gomes, who is the Cultural Ambassador to The Alaafin of Oyo, appreciated the recognition by the committee, an exercise he said had been in process for a decade. This is as he stressed the significance of Sango to the throne of Alaafin, the Yoruba Kingdom and the global community.

