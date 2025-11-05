UNESCO Approves Nigeria To Host First Global Media Literacy Institute

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has approved Nigeria as the host of the world’s first International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMLI), to be based in Abuja.

The approval was granted at the 43rd General Conference of the Communication and Information Commission held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

With the designation, Nigeria becomes a global hub in the fight against misinformation and disinformation, taking the lead in research, policy dialogue, and capacity building for responsible digital communication.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the approval as “a strong vote of confidence in our nation,” adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration remains committed to promoting responsible free speech as a driver of national progress.

Idris noted that the milestone fulfills Nigeria’s pledge made at the 10th Global Media and Information Literacy Conference held in Abuja in 2022.

He announced that the formal launch of the institute will take place in February 2026 in Abuja, with UNESCO officials, member states, and partners in attendance.

He congratulated President Tinubu, describing the recognition as a reflection of his dedication to the Renewed Hope Agenda and a major win for Africa.