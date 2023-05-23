UNESCO Approves Four Yoruba Cultural Heritage Sites In Osun

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has approved four Yoruba cultural heritage sites in Osun as National monumental sites.

The four heritage sites by this approval will become world heritage sites.

The tourist sites are; Quadrangle buildings which consist of about sixteen buildings inside Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife; Ifa Temple; Opa Oranmiyan Grove and Shrine in Ile-Ife as well as Olumirin waterfall in Erin Ijesha.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke while speaking on the development said the approval will bring the heritage sites to the limelight and world standard.

Adeleke appreciated UNESCO for approving the sites as national monuments and becoming world heritage sites.

The Governor made these known during the inspection of the tourist sites located in Ile-Ife and Erin-Ijesha respectively.

The team comprised the Curator, National Museums Village, Ile-Ife, Mr Ogunmola Nathaniel, the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mrs Solabomi Akinsola, Executive Secretary, Council for Art and Culture, Mrs Solape Abolarin and other Management staff of the Ministry, including Council and Tourism Board among others.

Governor Adeleke, who spoke through the Coordinating Director of Culture and Tourism Ministry, Mrs Solabomi Akinsola said the people of the State appreciated UNESCO for approving the sites as national monuments, adding that Osun residents will be more grateful if declared as World Heritage sites, with the promise that the State Government will do everything possible to ensure the sites meet up with the UNESCO standard.

He, therefore, assured the Commission that the State will not undermine the privilege given to her.

While speaking, the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Adebayo Bamire appreciated UNESCO for recognizing the institution, while promising that the Institution will abide by the rules guiding the site to meet up with the standard.

In his own response, Mr Ogunmola Nathaniel recalled that work had started on it in the year 2021, explaining that, there are procedures to be followed, like taking the measurement, photographs of the sites, and educating the custodians to preserve the naturality of the sites, including the structures.