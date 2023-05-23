UNESCO approves 4 Yoruba Cultural heritage sites in Osun

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), has approved four Yoruba cultural heritage sites in Osun as national monument sites.

The four heritage sites, by this approval, will become world heritage sites.

The tourist sites are: Quardrangle buildings which consist of 16 buildings inside Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile ife; Ifa Temple; Opa Oranmiyan Grove and Shrine in Ile-Ife as well as Olumirin water fall Erin Ijesha.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, while speaking on the development said approval will bring the heritage sites to limelight and world standard.

Adeleke appreciated UNESCO for approving the sites as national monument and to become world heritage sites.

The governor made these known during the inspection of the tourist sites located in Ile-Ife and Erin-Ijesha respectively.

The team comprised the Curator, National Museums Village, Ile-Ife, Mr Ogunmola Nathaniel; the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mrs Solabomi Akinsola; Executive Secretary, Council for Art and Culture, Mrs Solape Abolarin, and other management staff of the ministry, including Council and Tourism Board, among others.

The governor assured the Commission that the state will not undermine the privilege given to her.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof Adebayo Bamire, appreciated UNESCO for recognising the institution, promising that the university will abide by the rules guiding the site to meet up with the standard.