The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has appointed Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu as the Africa chairman of CyberCop Global Council for the Africa Region (CGCAR).

The appointment was in recognition of his outstanding contributions to education and his expertise in the field of cyber security. Aremu will play a crucial role in shaping the council’s initiatives and strategies for the region.

He is a renowned academic and a world-recognised expert in computer science and information communication technology.

Aremu expressed appreciation to the entire global leaders of Unity of Nations Climate Change Council (UNACCC) on his appointment, saying that “Cybercop Global Council was a global cybersecurity initiative under the Unity of Nations Action for Climate Change Council (UNACCC), a partner of the United Nations. Aremu is a highly decorated academic with numerous awards and recognitions for his contributions.