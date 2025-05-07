UNEP FI: Okobi, Esomeju, Otaigbe, Others To Discuss Sustainable Finance

Share

As part of its continued commitment to sustainability, Access Holdings PLC will be amongst the leading participants in the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Regional Roundtable on Sustainable Finance for Africa and Middle East.

Taking place from yesterday and today, in Marrakech, Morocco, the event will bring together regulators, policy – makers, and key stakeholders from the financial sector to discuss and shape critical sustainability issues, including climate mitigation and adaptation, nature-positive finance, just transition and financial inclusion, carbon finance, among others.

Amaechi Okobi, Chief Brand and Communications Officer of Access Holdings; Edmund Otaigbe, Group Head of Credit Administration, Governance & Project Monitoring, and Njideka Esomeju, Group Head of Products and Segments, will be contributing insights from their extensive experience in driving sustainability within the financial sector.

Among the discussions will be sessions dedicated to accelerating the transition of real economy sectors towards sustainability, addressing climate risks, and ensuring financial inclusion.

One of the focal points will be how financial institutions can support climate adaptation and resilience, particularly in vulnerable sectors across Africa and the Middle East.

The event will further tackle the challenge of unlocking private finance for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), exploring innovative ways to align capital flows with regional sustainability needs.

Other high-level dialogues will explore regional collaboration to support sustainability goals, advancing action on climate adaptation, and the regulatory developments promoting sustainable finance across the region.

Panels will focus on topics such as financing and insuring MSMEs for climate resilience and fostering an inclusive transition by ensuring that vulnerable communities and underserved populations are not left behind in the push for green growth.

