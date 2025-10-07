Unending Underground Drug War

For some time now, the war to keep Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, drug-free has been raging and it appears to be getting more intense by the day, CALEB ONWE reports

The intensity of the war can be seen from the number of arrests of drug couriers and seizures of their contraband substances by security operatives. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recently disclosed that it decided to expand its dragnet and surveillance on dispatch riders, because the people in that sector of the economy were aiding the persistence of the drug trade.

Courier on wheels

In the last few months, many dispatch riders in Abuja were arrested for drug-peddling, the business of secretly conveying illicit substances to drug users at private residences, lounges, night clubs, gardens, motor parks and other drug spots across the city.

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that on July 30, 2025, NDLEA operatives raided the Gwarimpa, Jahi, Galadimawa areas and seized 149.8 grams of Canadian Loud (strong strain of cannabis) from dispatch riders distributing illicit substances. Those arrested included, Sabo Sule (24); Samuel Nnamdi (28) and Idris Jibrin (28).

Another report also showed that on August 2, 2025, a 91.1 kg parcel of skunk (a strain of cannabis) was seized by security operatives on the Abaji-Gwagwalada Expressway, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Those arrested in that operation included Aliyu Abubakar (25) and Adekunle Agbabiaka (30). Similarly, on August 20/21, 2025, two dispatch riders were said to have been arrested in the Jabi Districtof Abuja. One was caught with 300 mg pentazocine injection, the other with 8.64 grams of skunk packaged for delivery. The suspects included, a 29-year-old for the pentazocine; 35-year-old for the skunk consignment.

Bursting black spots

Apart from the concerted efforts of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA), leading to arrests and seizures of suspected illicit drugs from dispatch riders , the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have also celebrated what they felt was a remarkable drug haul.

A fortnight ago, in the early hours of a Friday, the usually quiet streets of Kabusa, Gwagwalada, and the notorious “Under-Bridge” area of Apo in Abuja echoed with the thuds of police boots and the muffled protests of suspects being rounded up. By dawn, eleven alleged drug dealers were in custody, and sixty-eight bulging sacks of what police believe to be cannabis had been seized.

The operation, according to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, is part of an ongoing campaign to clamp down on the growing underground drug economy in the nation’s capital. It was learnt that it is a shadowy network that continues to thrive despite years of crackdowns.

Spokesperson, FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh said the arrests were a major step in dismantling the supply chain that feeds drug-related crimes in Abuja. Adeh noted that the Police AntiNarcotics Unit had been carrying out intelligence-led operations for weeks, mapping out black spots and coordinating these raids. According to her, the police will continue to intensify its efforts until the communities are safe.

Underground war

Drug trafficking in Abuja is not new, but experts say it has evolved. Once confined to a few hidden corners, the trade now stretches across inner-city settlements, roadside markets, and transport hubs, often disguised under petty trading activities.

Experts have said that the drug war in the Federal Capital Territory is invariably an underground one, because those involved in illicit drugs peddling live within the neighborhoods, but operate very subtly and in a manner that they are hardly suspected. Dr. Abdulraman Yusuf, a criminologist, believes the resilience of drug networks is tied to economic pressures and weak community surveillance.

“What we are witnessing is not just a law enforcement problem. Drug peddlers are exploiting gaps in urban security and the desperation of unemployed youths. “ As long as the market demand exists, the networks will adapt to police tactics. A sustainable solution must combine policing with rehabilitation and economic empowerment.”

Human toll

Inside Abuja’s findings also showed that beyond the arrests and the seizure of bags of cannabis, the drug crisis has left a visible imprint on the people and communities. In satellite towns like Nyanya and Mararaba, local residents speak of an increase in petty thefts, assaults, and street gang robbery.

A mother of three in Nyanya, who asked to be identified only as Aisha, said her teenage son was almost lured into joining a gang that doubled as a drug distribution ring. “They promised him quick money. I noticed he was coming home late and acting strangely. I had to move him to live with his uncle to keep him away from those boys. “We need more than raids; we need to save our children.”, Aisha said.

Some health experts have also outlined the health and social implications, saying that the fight against drugs must also prioritize treatment for drug addicts. A clergyman, Rev. Jephtah Chikwado emphasised the need for rehabilitation centers. “Seizures and arrests only scratch the surface. We have hundreds of young people addicted to cannabis and other narcotics in Abuja, but there are very few accessible treatment facilities.

Without addressing addiction as a public health issue, we will keep going round the same cycle,” he said. Dr. Bulus Nehemiah, a psychiatrist, said most of the psychiatric issues we have in the society today can be attributed to abuse of drugs. Nehemiah also said that the war to end drug abuse in Abuja appears to be difficult, because the peddlers don’t dress like who they are. He also alleged that security operatives who are in charge of law enforcement to end drug peddling, sometimes aid it by compromise.

Call for action

While the recent arrests have been celebrated as a victory, stakeholders stress that the underground drug trade is far from over. The persistence of trafficking networks reflects deep-seated socio-economic issues that require a multifaceted approach. Local vigilance groups, faith leaders, and neighborhood associations should be encouraged to partner with law enforcement agencies.

Experts have said that communitybased intelligence often breaks the chain faster than brute-force raids. The FCT Police Command has urged residents to collaborate with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities via its emergency lines, emphasizing that the battle cannot be won by law enforcement alone.

For now, the 68 bags of seized substances remain in police custody as forensic tests continue, while the eleven suspects await arraignment in court. The FCT Police Command insists that it will keep the pressure on, but as the sun sets over the capital, the unspoken question lingeres: How long before the next raid?