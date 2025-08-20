Unending Hope For Better Leadership

No matter how disappointing or frustrating the performance of any current regime may be, there is always an enduring hope—or perhaps a quiet, inner prayer—that the incoming or successor government will perform better and bring positive change to the lives of the people. This hope persists even when evidence points otherwise, because hope is often the last refuge of the disillusioned.

The Paradox of Nigerian Politics: Disaffection and attraction Despite widespread disillusionment, disappointment, and even anger directed toward political leaders and the often messy, self-serving politicking process through which they emerge, Nigerians remain deeply engaged in the political arena.

This engagement is not because the political figures on display are necessarily inspiring or because the political system offers genuine choice. Rather, it is driven by an ingrained, almost ritualistic commitment to the belief that the next leadership might be the one to finally deliver the change so desperately desired—a better future, improved governance, and enhanced wellbeing.

The reality of deferred expectations under APC It is fair, however, to conclude that while hopes for improvement have been repeatedly deferred or dashed since the inception of the successive APC administrations, the prospects for better governance have not only failed to improve but appear to have steadily worsened. With every passing term, many Nigerians feel increasingly disenfranchised, frustrated by unmet promises and an ever-widening gap between rhetoric and reality.

APC’s defensive statistics vs. citizens’ realities In response, the APC camp often rushes to refute such criticisms by presenting a variety of statistics— numbers that are intended to showcase economic growth, infrastructural development, or other improvements. Yet, ironically, these figures often overlook the most important indicators: how citizens truly feel about their welfare, security, and quality of life.

The real benchmark for progress should be whether the average Nigerian’s daily experience—access to food, healthcare, education, and economic opportunity—has tangibly improved. Unfortunately, too many feel that government policies have done little to raise their living standards. The ADC Coalition: New hope or political continuity?

Amid this widespread dissatisfaction, the new coalition under the ADC banner seeks to tap into the popular sentiment that the current regime has failed, arguing that Nigerians need a fresh set of political leaders to break the cycle of mismanagement and corruption. While this message resonates with many, scepticism remains high. Many Nigerians worry that the coalition leaders are not true agents of change but rather politicians seizing on the country’s political softness to further their own ambitions.

The challenge is convincing citizens that this coalition represents genuine renewal and not just another version of the status quo. Peter Obi’s role and challenge of strange bedfellows One of the coalition’s key figures, Peter Obi, offers a beacon of hope to some, given his reputation for integrity and pragmatic leadership.

However, many remain doubtful about his ability to navigate the complex and often murky waters of political alliances within the coalition, especially considering the strong and well-financed political machines that some within the ADC fold, as well as President Tinubu’s camp command. These camps are known for leveraging financial resources to influence political outcomes, silence opposition, and shape public opinion—making them formidable adversaries for any challenger.

The financial power of APC and opposition’s uphill battle The enormous financial war chest controlled by the APC camp presents a daunting obstacle for opposition parties. In a political landscape where hunger and deprivation are often exploited as weapons of control, mounting an effective challenge requires more than just good intentions—it demands resources, strategy, and grassroots mobilisation.

Rumours about the potential political return of former President Goodluck Jonathan add another layer of complexity. Jonathan remains a figure with whom many Nigerians have positive associations, partly because they believe he may now have grasped that genuine leadership involves peace, trust, and prioritising the people’s welfare, rather than merely accumulating personal wealth.

Reflections on President Tinubu’s prospects Despite all these political tensions and uncertainties, I am cautious about rushing to judgment on President Bola Tinubu’s tenure. There is a commonly held belief that a leader’s success can be measured in part by how their country fares and is recognised on the international stage.

In this regard, Tinubu’s administration has secured some notable achievements, such as Nigeria’s recent triumphs in various international sporting competitions—achievements that bring pride and recognition to the nation.

The irony of sporting triumphs amid national struggles These victories are particularly striking because they often involved Nigerian athletes overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds, staging dramatic comebacks to win hard-fought battles.

This contrasts sharply with the experiences of many Nigerians at home, who continue to face worsening economic hardships and diminished quality of life. The Tinubu regime, much like its predecessors under APC, has struggled to ease these burdens and, in some cases, may have even exacerbated them through policies that have increased the cost of living. The Big Question: Will leadership show the same fighting spirit?

The central question moving forward is whether Tinubu’s government can summon the same resilience, determination, and fighting spirit that our sports personalities have demonstrated so spectacularly on the world stage.

Can this fighting spirit translate into meaningful political victories that restore hope, improve governance, and elevate the lives of ordinary Nigerians? Only time will tell.

Accountability and broken trust in governance While President Tinubu has urged Nigerians to hold state and local government political leaders accountable for their welfare, he must also reflect on the extent of people’s input in the formulation of his own policies and actions—those that directly impact the lives of citizens.

For instance, he boldly announced the removal of the fuel subsidy even before spending a day in office, and his administration removed an elected River State governor without consulting the people through a referendum. Such unilateral decisions raise serious questions about democratic inclusiveness and respect for the popular will.

At the State and local levels, governance is often imposed on the people without their consent. Governors have, on several occasions, removed elected local government chairmen or demolished properties without judicial authorisation—actions that reveal a broken trust not only in political leadership but also in vital institutions like the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Unanswered Question: Who will save Nigeria? Quite frankly, there is currently no clear answer to the pressing question: “Who will save Nigeria?” Except to be consoled with the bitter truth that sometimes, if not always, there is no right way to do a wrong thing. It is rather sad that until fundamental reforms restore trust, inclusiveness, and accountability, Nigerians may continue to grapple with leadership challenges that undermine national progress and social cohesion.