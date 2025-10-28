Unending Fight To Keep Polio At Bay

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2025 World Polio Day, the country is reminded of the need to immunise their children, especially in a fast-growing city like Abuja, where new settlements and migrant populations make full immunization coverage a challenge. REGINA OTOKPA reports

At Kubwa, Jocelyn Adama remembers the devastating impact of polio, “My cousin was struck by polio when we were children,” she recalls. “He couldn’t walk and missed school often. When I had my own kids, I made sure they got every vaccine. I don’t want another generation to suffer like that.”

As the rains drizzled under the soft morning sun in Gwagwalada, little Zainab takes her first unassisted steps. Her mother, Amina, watches with tears in her eyes — not just of joy, but of relief. “Every time she walks, I remember what could have been, when I go to the north and see many children affected by polio my heart sinks with so much pain.”

For families like Amina’s and Jocelyn’s, these small victories symbolize a much bigger success story; the ongoing triumph over poliomyelitis. Recently, Rotary International through its Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), stated that polio remains a public health challenge in Nigeria despite the clean bill of health given the country by the World Health Organization (WHO) a few years ago.

Sir Emeka Offor, a renowned philanthropist and businessman, expressed profound appreciation to everyone that contributed in one way or the other to the fight against polio in the past few years. He said: “As we mark World Polio Day 2025, I speak to the world with immense gratitude for how far we have come, and with renewed determination to finish the journey we started together.

Through Rotary International, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), and the dedication of countless Nigerians, we have transformed what once seemed impossible into a story of real progress and hope.

Intensified Efforts to Eradicate Polio

Nigeria is intensifying its efforts to end all forms of poliovirus by the end of 2025. With technical support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners, the Government, through the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), has launched rapid surveillance assessments to enhance the capacity to detect suspected cases as rapidly as possible and guide vaccination responses.

These checks strengthen state and community-level systems, close surveillance gaps, and align with the Polio Eradication Roadmap 2022–2026 to sustain progress toward eradication.

Leading the Charge

Abuja continues to stand as both a symbol of progress and a reminder of vigilance. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), once among areas struggling with immunization coverage, now plays a leading role in ensuring Nigeria remains polio-free. Health workers can still be seen moving door-to-door in the city’s satellite communities — from Bwari to Kwali — armed with cool boxes of vaccines and determination.

Dr. Aisha Bello, a community health officer in Kubwa, says the work hasn’t stopped even after Nigeria was certified polio-free in 2020. “Eradicating polio was one battle; preventing its return is another,” she explains. “Abuja’s population keeps growing, with people coming in from every part of the country and even beyond.

We must make sure every new child is vaccinated.” At the Nyanya Primary Health Centre, mothers gather under a shade tree, waiting their turn for routine immunization. For many, polio is not just a word — it’s a memory “I lost my younger brother to polio in the 1990s,” recalls Mr. Abdullahi Musa, a resident of Kuje.

“He couldn’t go to school like the rest of us. That’s why I make sure all my children get every vaccine.” Abdullahi’s determination reflects the shift in community attitudes that health officials say has been crucial. According to the FCT Primary Health Care Board, vaccination coverage has risen significantly, thanks to community engagement, religious leader support, and public education campaigns.

Challenges Remain

Despite progress, health workers still face challenges — misinformation, vaccine hesitancy, and the logistical hurdles of reaching children in remote or transient settlements. “Some parents still fear side effects or misunderstand what the vaccine does,” says Nurse Grace Eze, who has worked on immunization drives for 12 years. “But when they see other children healthy and running around, they come back.”

A Call for Vigilance

According to Offor, this year’s World Polio Day theme, “End Polio: Every Child, Every Vaccine, Everywhere” resonates deeply in Abuja. It serves as a reminder that the city’s success story is ongoing — one that depends on every parent, health worker, and policymaker continuing to do their part. Offor said, “Across Africa, and here in Nigeria, the story of polio has changed. Wild poliovirus is gone from our soil, but our mission is not yet complete.

The threat of circulating vaccinederived poliovirus still exists, and that means our vigilance must not waver. The progress we have achieved shows what is possible when partners, governments, communities, and individuals unite for one goal: to protect every child, everywhere.”

He assured that the Foundation would not relent in playing its part in the fight against polio, stating it commitment to supporting vaccination drives in hard-to-reach areas. “We celebrate our gains, we must remember that polio anywhere remains a threat to children everywhere.

The final steps toward total eradication require even greater commitment. Governments must maintain strong surveillance, expand routine immunization, and support the frontline workers who make every campaign possible. “At Emeka Offor Foundation, we remain steadfast.

In 2025 and beyond, we are working with Rotary International and our GPEI partners to integrate polio vaccines with other essential health services; support digital tracking and rapid response systems; strengthen Nigeria’s routine immunization network; ensure that no child, no matter where they live is left behind,” he added.

Dr. Kudirat Yusuf, District Polio Chair, District 9127 Nigeria, in her remarks, raised the alarm against complacency, insisting that Nigeria should not relent in the fight against polio, considering the fact that two other countries in the world, Pakistan and Afghanistan, still bears the burden of the disease.

She stressed the importance of strong border protection to sustain the success against polio and possibly forestall any new case of wild poliovirus from infiltrating into the country.