Unending Fight For Security, Safety

Abuja, Nigeria’s seat of power is said to be one of the most protected territories in the world, yet, some men and women of the underworld have chosen to remain adamant with their criminal tendencies.

One should expect that with the level of policing and militarization of the FCT, criminal elements would have relocated to other safer places, but, nay, there are those who seem prepared to sacrifice their lives for anything.

From the reports of the arrests by the FCT Police Command, it appears there are some individuals who are willing to let go of their freedom and rot in jail. The released data from the police was as shocking, as it was damning.

The reports revealed that despite the water tight surveillance and patrol in Abuja, criminal elements were still holding sway in various areas.

Even with the strategic energies the current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike injected into the administration, and directed at providing security and safety in Abuja, the criminals are still running amok.

Wike has never hidden his contempt for law breakers and has always made it clear that his administration would equip security agencies to efficiently wade off criminals in Abuja.

Inside Abuja has reported that the Minister had provided operational vehicles to security agencies, to enable them fight crimes. It was even learnt that he promised to make available more vehicles, so that some hard to reach areas can be effectively policed.

According to the Minister, the vehicles will be equipped with communication gadgets and everything that will enable security agents to track every criminal activity.

Harvest of arrests

Inside Abuja gathered that the FCT Police, in a bid to have a more secured capital territory, has intensified its operations, targeting some red light Zones. The newly deployed Police Commissioner in FCT, CP Olatunji Disu said his stay in office as the Police helmsman will not tolerate any act of criminality.

Disu disclosed that he has rejigged the operational guidelines of the command to ensure the safety and security of residents’ lives and properties. The new operational guidelines was said to have led to the successes achieved by men and officers of the Command.

Arrest of armed robbers

Inside Abuja learnt that the renewed fight against criminal elements has resulted into the arrest of suspected armed robbers and car snatchers within the FCT. The Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh said operatives from FCT Police Command, acting on credible intelligence, trailed and arrested “ three suspects, namely: AJI THOMAS, 32, from Gwoza LGA, Borno State – AMOBI NDUKWE, 40, from Agwu LGA, Enugu State – AMAECHI SAMPSON, 26, from Imo State”.

According to her, “ the trio belong to a notorious four-man gang who specialize in armed robbery and car snatching. This particular gang operates within FCT, Nassarawa, Kaduna and Kano states. The gang is led by one CHIDERBERE (surname unknown), who is currently at large. “

Their mode of operation includes trailing unsuspecting victims to a convenient location where they strike, dispossessing their victims of their vehicles and any other valuables they can find.

They proceed to disengage any tracking gadgets they can find installed in the vehicle, taking it to any of the above-mentioned states where they have ready buyers on standby.

“ It is important to note that two of the suspects; Aji Thomas and Amobi Ndukwe are ex-convicts and have served their time in the prison and were released, but were still on the commands watchlist and went back to rejoin their other gang members who escaped arrest the last time.

“The suspects were arrested while attempting to sell a stolen blue Toyota Corolla vehicle with Registration Number KTW 2155D to one of the Commands undercover operatives.

During interrogation, they admitted to operating in Garki for the past year and a half, claiming responsibility for numerous car thefts within the metropolis”.

Recovery of stolen vehicles

Inside Abuja also gathered that the Police have been on the trail of car theft robbers who have been on rampage in Abuja.

The Police Command said that, “on 10 October 2024, following a distress call by one Mr. Philemon Olaoluwa who reported a case of car theft to Central Police Divisional Headquarters that his vehicle, a Honda Accord 2006 model, ash in color with registration Number RBC 40 NW developed a mechanical fault, prompting him to contract the services of one ABDULHAMID SAIDU (currently at large), who was recommended to him by his friends as a mechanic at Apo mechanic village FCT.

“The suspect however, came to pick up the vehicle at the victim’s residence for repairs. The victim who was unaware of the motives of the mechanic, released his vehicle with its document inside the car to the suspect who absconded with the said vehicle to and unknown destination.

“With the aid of Digital Tracking technology installed in the car, Police operatives of the FCT Command tracked the vehicle to Rayfield Jos, Plateau state where it was found in possession of one JOSEPH ABANG who confessed that he received the vehicle from his accomplice, Abdulhamid Saidu.

“It may interest you to know that Joseph Abang is a notorious car theft suspect who specializes in receiving, rebranding and selling off vehicles stolen by his accomplices.

JOSEPH ABANG was arrested at his workshop, two additional vehicles— a Hyundai Accent and Peugeot 208—undergoing rebranding and suspected to be stolen, were also recovered from him.

He confessed to have rebranded and sold over sixteen (16) vehicles in the past four (4) years. He is in custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation” Inside Abuja also learnt that the onslaught of the Police has resulted into arrest of many suspects involved in robbery of some high profile residents of Abuja.

War on theft

The Police said, “On 21 October 2024, following a distress call about armed robbers operating at Femi Gbajabiamila Crescent, Jahi, Police operatives from the Mabushi Division swiftly mobilized to the scene.

Two vehicles were seen speeding away from the residence of Iyoha Brian and Aliyu Adamu. “ On sighting the police patrol vehicle, the suspects opened fire engaging the Police in a heated gun duel and in the ensuing confrontation, two of the armed robbery suspects were neutralized by the Police.

The other suspects took to their heels abandoning four vehicles: – A dark-colored Volkswagen Sharon (Registration Number NSR 257) suspected to be their operational vehicle. and the remaining three; – A black Toyota Corolla LE (Registration Number RSH 137 TH) – A Silver Toyota Corolla (Registration Number RLU 472 SG) – A black colored Toyota Prado jeep (Registration number KUJ 905 BV) suspected to be their victims’ vehicles.

“In a exceptional display of bravery, our police operatives chased after the fleeing suspects apprehending two suspects HARUNA UMAR ABDULLAHI, 32, YERIMA MOHAMMED USMAN, 28, from Kaduna state and Bauchi states respectively, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

After a follow-up operation on 23 October 2024, two additional gang members: ABBA ISMAIL, AKA DAN-ABBA, and ASHIRU SULEIMAN, who had earlier escaped from the scene.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being part of a notorious ten (10) man gang of armed robbers who operate within Mabushi, Jahi, and Gishiri. This gang is led by one Dan Auwalu, (a.k.a) Auwal who is currently at large. Efforts are on top gear to apprehend the gang leader and other gang members”.

