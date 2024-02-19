Unending demand for new states

Creation of a new state in Nigeria is a tall order because of the ambiguities involved in the process, particularly under a democratic government given the legislative hurdle it must scaled before it becomes a reality. Section 8(i) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which deals with state creation, provide that “An Act of the National Assembly for the purpose of creating a new state shall only be passed if (a), A request supported by at least two-thirds majority of members (representing the area demanding the creation of the new state) in each of the following, namely (i) the Senate and the House of Representatives, (ii) The House of Assembly in respect of the area, and (iii) The local government councils in respect of the area, is received by the National Assembly.” It further states that: “(b) A proposal for the creation of the state is thereafter approved in a referendum by at least two-thirds majority of the people of the area where the demand for creation of the state originated; (c) The result of the referendum is then approved by a simple majority of all the states of the federation supported by a simple majority of members of the Houses of Assembly; and (d) The proposal is approved by a resolution passed by two-thirds majority of members of each House of the National Assembly.”

Despite these tough conditions, it has been incessant demands for new states by some of the various ethnic nationalities that make up the country. Among the reasons that have been persistently advanced by these proponents of new states include marginalisation and imbalance in the federal structure. The journey to Nigeria’s present 36-state structure commenced in 1914 with the amalgamation of the Southern and Northern protectorates by the British colonialists, but at independence in 1960, the country had three regions – Northern Region, Eastern Region and Western Region, while creation of states began in 1967 under General Yakubu Gowon’s regime. The then military government dissolved the regions and created 12 states out of them. They are North-Western State, North-Eastern State, Kano State, North-Central State, Benue-Plateau State, Kwara State, Western State, Lagos State, MidWestern State, Rivers State, South Eastern State and East Central State. The number of states jumped to 19 in 1976, when the then Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed, carved out seven new states from the existing 12. They are Niger and Sokoto from North-Western State; Bauchi, Gongola and Borno from North Eastern State; Plateau and Benue from Benue-Plateau State; Ondo, Ogun and Oyo from Western State; Imo and Anambra from East Central State. Eleven years after (1987), the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida created two new states – Akwa Ibom and Kastina – to bring the number of states to 21. Akwa Ibom was carved out of Cross River State, while Kastina was carved out of Kaduna State. Babangida created additional nine states in 1991 to take the number of states to 30. The states are Adamawa and Taraba from Gongola; Enugu from Anambra, Edo and Delta from the then Bendel, Yobe from Borno, Jigawa from Kano, Kebbi from Sokoto and Osun from Oyo. The succeeding regime of General Sani Abacha, which acted on the recommendations of the National Constitutional Conference (NCC) on the need for more states, created six additional states on October 1, 1996. The states are Ebonyi that was created from Abia and Enugu; Bayelsa from Rivers, Nasarawa from Plateau, Zamfara from Sokoto, Gombe from Bauchi and Ekiti from Ondo. That brought the number of states in Nigeria to 36.

Fresh demand House of Reps

While there is no doubt that the current 36-state structure has become difficult to sustain due to dwindling revenue, there have been endless demands for creation of new states since the last exercise was carried out by the Abacha regime more than 27 years. Such demand always crop up each time the National Assembly embarks on constitutional amendment. The trend seemed to have become a culture since the advent of the present Fourth Republic. And as expected, it is again in the front burner as the 10th National Assembly embarks on another review of the constitution given a fresh bill seeking the creation of three additional states in the SouthWest geopolitical zone, which has been listed for presentation in the House of Representatives. Sponsored by the lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Hon. Oluwole Oke, the bill is seeking the creation of Oke-Ogun, Ijebu and IfeIjesa states. The proposed legislation is titled “A Bill for an Act to amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).” The bill seeks an amendment to the First Schedule, Part I of the Constitution to read: “The First Schedule, Part I of the Constitution is amended by introducing new states and reducing the number of local government areas.” According to the draft bill, OkeOgun State with Iseyin as the proposed capital city would be made up of 12 local government areas, including Olorunsogo, Irepo, Oorerelope, Ogbomosho North, Ogbomosho South, Saki-East, Saki-West, Atisbo, Itesiwaju, Iwajowa, Kajola and Iseyin. On the other hand, Ijebu State, when created, will comprise Ijebu East, Ijebu North-East, Ijebu Ode, Ikenne, Odogbolu, Ogun Waterside, Remo North and Sagamu local government areas. The proposed capital city for Ijebu State is Ijebu Ode. According to Oke, who chairs the House Committee on Judiciary, Ife Ijesa State is to be made of 11 local government areas made up of Atakunmosa East, Atakunmosa West, Boluwaduro, Ife Central, Ife East, Ife North, Ife South, Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Oboku and Oriade. In a letter dated February 6, and addressed to the Clerk of the House, Oke wrote: “I wish to forward the abovementioned bill to your office for further necessary legislative action to enable me to move same in our great Green Chamber, sir.” The South-West geo-political zone is currently made up of six federating states, which are Ondo, Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti states. If Oke’s bill scales legislative hurdles, the zone would surpass the North-West, which currently has seven states, the highest among the other zones of North-Central, NorthEast and South-South with six states each and South-East with five states.

Will NASS consider demand?

As the 10th NASS gears to commence work on another alteration exercise on the constitution, the question is: Will demand for new states be accorded priority? This is against the backdrop that the general belief during such constitutional review processes has always been that there should not be any “no go area.” Already, the Senate has constituted a 45-member committee for the exercise and is scheduled to be inaugurated tomorrow. The committee is chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, while the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, will serve as deputy chairman. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who announced the composition of the committee on Wednesday last week, said the 1999 Constitution, needed a review because it contained many issues that needed to be put right. “There is a need for us to touch some aspects of the constitution to bring them in line with current realities,” he said, adding that members of the committee were selected from all states and geopolitical zones. Akpabio further noted that “all the motions and resolutions pertaining to constitution amendment that have been brought to the Senate since last year will now be channeled straight to the Constitution Review Committee.” Other members of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review are Deputy Senate Leader, Oyelola Ashiru; Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume; Deputy Whip, Nwebonyi Onyeka; Minority Leader, Abba Moro; Minority Whip, Osita Ngwu; Deputy Minority Leader, Oyewunmi Olalere, and the Minority Whip, Sani Hangar. Others are Enyinnaya Abaribe, Binus Dauda Yaroe, Bassey Etim Akpan, Ifeanyi Ubah, Abdul Ningi, Seriake Dickson, Agom Jarigbe, Ned Nwoko, Adams Oshiomhole, Danjuma Goje, Osita Izunaso, Abdulhamid Ahmed, Khalid Mustapha, Sani Rufai, Mutari Dandutse, Yahaya Abdullahi, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Adebule Oluranti, Ugodiya Akwashiki, Sani Musa, Solomon Adeola, Adeniyi Ayodele, Abdulfatai Buhari, Simon Lalong, Aliyu Wamako, Shuaibu Lau, Ahmed Lawan, Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u, Ireti Kingigbe and Ipalibo Banigo.

The senators who would represent their geopolitical zones are Adamu Aliero (North-West); Orji Uzor Kalu (South-East) Francis Fadahunsi (South-West); Bomai Mohammed (North-West); Barinada Mpigi (South-south) and Umar Sadiq Sulaiman (North Central). The House of Representatives, on its part, has declared that it will complete activities for the review of the constitution in December 2025. Forty constitution alteration bills are presently before the House and are at various stages of consideration. Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the House Constitution Review Committee, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who disclosed this at the preinaugural meeting of the panel last week, announced that the committee will be formally inaugurated on February 26. The pre-inaugural meeting was held to expedite the commencement of preparations, constituting the secretariat, appointing consultants and drafting of a work plan for the committee. Kalu explained that the proposed December 2025 date was to avoid conflict with electoral activities ahead of the 2027 general election, which could inadvertently affect the alteration process. The deputy speaker noted that since 2010, the National Assembly has successfully amended and made landmark changes to Nigeria’s Constitution since it was first handed over to the country in 1999 by the military regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar. His words: “Since then, some of the significant amendments successfully made by previous efforts include judicial reforms, electoral reforms, age reduction, allowing younger persons to be appointed into the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as Chairman or Resident Electoral Commissioners and also allowing a lower age for contest into certain elective positions, moving certain responsibilities of government from the Exclusive Legislative List into the Concurrent Legislative List to allow for increased federalism among other things.” On the task ahead, the deputy speaker said: “The committee is fully aware of the concerns of Nigerians on the need to finalise and conclude discussions around Nigeria’s Constitution. I will like to state however that the nature of Nigeria’s Constitution and the history around how it was made and handed over to a new civilian government in 1999, makes it imperative for us to continually revisit the several provisions of the constitution and work towards accomplishing consensus on outstanding constitutional debates.”

Pending demands

Oke’s bill for the creation of additional three states for the South-West is likely to be a surprise to many due to near insolvency state of most of the existing states, but most political analysts, such demand is not unexpected given that the 10th National Assembly is about to commence a review of constitution. Before now, there were demands by some ethnic nationalities and geopolitical zones to have their own states. Among these demands made, when the 9th National Assemly was about to embark on a similar exercise, include that by the Annang speaking people of Akwa Ibom State, who then called for the creation of ITAI State from the present Akwa Ibom State. A proposal and memorandum in that regard was submitted to the Senate ad-hoc Committee on Constitutional Review by leader of the delegation and chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ati Annang Foundation, Sir Emem Akpabio, through the then senator representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Chris Ekpenyong. Akpabio then said that the people of the old Annang province led by representatives from Ati Annang, Afe Annang, Afe Nkuku Annang and Annang Leaders of Thought decided to submit the proposal and memorandum for the creation of the state with its capital in Ikot Ekpene as the Annang nation remains one of the country’s oldest nationalities, having homogeneous aborigines with a population of 1.1 million as projected from the provisional figures of the 1991 National census, covering eight local government areas of Abak, Etim Ekpo, Ika, Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim, Obot Akara, Ukanafun and Oruk Anam. There was also a demand for the creation of Katagum State from the present Bauchi State. Its campaigners at the time, led by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, said the demand dates back to 1980s and that the Second Senate in 1981 as well as the 2014 National Conference approved it. Alhaji Ahmed, who declared that the proposed state is economically viable in the areas of agriculture, solid minerals, livestock and water resources, added that it would bring development closer to the people when created. Other new states that have been proposed over time include ToruIbe, Anioma, Oil Rivers, Ogoja, Afemaiesan and New Delta in the South-South; Oduduwa, Ijebu, Ibadan, Ijesha in the South-West; Apa, Idoma, Edu, Okun and Oya in the North Central; Amana and Savannah in the North-East, and Gurara in the North-West.

Peculiar case of South-East

For the people of the South-East zone, their demand for an additional state has been a recurring decimal. Their quest is premised on the belief that an additional state will bring them at par with the other zones of the country. The South-East remains the only zone in the country with five states; Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo and there have been campaigns by several groups in each of the five states of the zone over the years for the proposed new state to be created from their respective areas. There has been a demand for the creation of Aba State from the present Abia State. Same goes for the people of the old Nsukka Division in Enugu State, who want Adada State. It is the same story Imo State, where there have been demands for Orlu, Njaba and Orashi states respectively by different groups. Agitators of Aba State made up of Ukwa and Ngwa ethnic nationalities are of the view that a similar demand was made to the British Colonial Government in 1954 as well as in 1980 and 1983 to both Houses of the National Assembly. The desire of the agitators of Aba State made up of Ukwa and Ngwa ethnic nationalities is to have their areas comprising nine local government areas; Aba North, Aba South, Osisioma Ngwa, Obingwa, Isiala Ngwa North, Isiala Ngwa South, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa East and Ukwa West local government areas, carved out of the present Abia State. They listed states which were marked for creation along with Aba State at the time to include, Adamawa, Jigawa, Katsina, Kogi, Taraba and Enugu. Similarly, those behind the Adada State project have continued to argue that of all the old provinces in the then Eastern Nigeria, Nsukka Province remains the only one that has not been accorded a state status. They also argue that theirs’ remains the oldest outstanding state creation agitation in Igbo land, pointing out that their demand would have since come to fruition if not for the intervention by the military in 1983 as the then National Assembly, on March 16 of that year, moved a motion for the creation of Adada State. In the same Enugu State, the people of Awgu, who have over the years cried out over perceived marginalisation, want what they call Equity State, which will see them teaming with Aninri council (also in the present Enugu); Afikpo in Ebonyi; Okigwe, Onuimo, Orsu, Nwangele, Orlu, Oru East and West in Imo and Umunneochi in Abia. Another agitation is that for Etiti State. Its proponents want it carved out from the present Anambra, Imo and Abia states. It would include councils in Anambra like Aguata, Nnewi North and South, Orumba South and North and Ihiala, while from Imo councils like Ideato North and South, Onuimo, Orsu, Nwangele, Orlu, Nkwere, Oru East and West, Njaba, Okigwe would join alongside Isu and Umunneochi from Abia. The situation is more confusing in Imo State. A section of leaders in Imo West and Anambra South senatorial districts have continued to push for the creation of Njaba State, while others are demanding for Orlu and Orashi states respectively. The proposed Njaba State, according to its promoters should be carved out of the 12 local government areas that make-up Imo West: Orlu, Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Oguta, Ohaji/Egbema, Nkwerre, Nwangele, Isu, Njaba, Ideato North and Ideato South. They are to be joined by Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. Agitators of Orlu State want only the 12 councils that make up the senatorial district to be accorded a state status. They argue that Orlu zone is the third largest city in Nigeria with an estimated population of about two million people and enormous potentials to sustain itself as a state. A similar demand is that of Orashi State, although its proponents want some local government areas in Anambra and Rivers states to be added to it, as accorsding to them, the area is a virtual geographical autonomy of its own and will abate complaints of marginalisation by the people of the area against the present governments in Rivers, Anambra and Imo states. Anim and Orimili are also part of the demands and their agitators insist that since the then East Central State was split into Imo and Anambra states and from Imo; Abia was carved out, while Enugu was created from Anambra and out of the two (Enugu and Abia), Ebonyi later emerged, equity demands that the sixth state for the South-East be carved out of the present Imo and Anambra states.

Confab recommendation on state creation

Perhaps, it was against the backdrop of the process involved in state creation that delegates at the 2014 National Conference voted that the country’s constitution should be amended to allow for a less onerous process. The conference, which specifically approved the creation of an additional state for the South-East “in the spirit of reconciliation, equity and justice,” agreed that henceforth, state creation should be on the basis of parity between the geo-political zones to ensure equality of zones. The conference said such aspiration must be backed by the potential viability of the proposed state in terms of economic potential, human natural and material resources as well as minimum land and water mass. The envisaged state, delegates at the confab agreed, must have cultural and historical antecedent, with strong cultural affinity amongst its population while the component should be contiguous. In addition, the conference also adopted the recommendation that for any new state to be created such a new state must have a minimum population of one million persons. The delegates also approved in principle, the eventual creation of 18 additional states across the country as a way of meeting the yearning and aspirations of the people. This, added to the one approved for the South-East, brought the number 19 new states.

Eyes on the 10th NASS

This is not the first time the National Assembly will receives demands for new states during a constitution review process. It would be recalled that the number of memoranda submitted by various interest groups on state creation during a similar exercise by the Seventh Assembly in 2012, were more than 45. Thirty-four of such memoranda were intra-state demands, seven interstate, while four cut across geopolitical zones. Many attribute the increase in the number of agitations for new states to minority fears, quest for equity as well as desire for speedy development, while others say they are inspired by the same concerns that informed states creation in the past. However, there are members of a political school, who believe that besides minority fears, inequity and skewed development, quest for empires among political elite is the major motivation for persistent demands for more states. Despite the doubts whether the motivations for agitation for new states are genuine and if embarking on such exercise will address the concerns raised by the campaigners, the questions that have been asked over time is: Has creation of more states allayed the fears of minorities and the feelings of marginalisation and domination? Another question is: Has it resulted to good governance and speedy development at the sub-national level? Others have also queried the essence of local government areas if states are meant to bring governance closer to the people. While satisfactory answers are yet to be provided for these questions, there is also a raging debate over the propriety or otherwise of the 36=state structure as against a return to regionalism on the basis of the six geo-political zones given that global trend is moving towards contraction of size of government and cost of governance. It is against this backdrop that those who believe that the idea for additional states be jettisoned, have at some point, even called for a reduction in the number of the existing ones. According to them, the nation cannot attain development by high recurrent expenditure and reduced capital expenditure it has continued to experience as a result of proliferation of states. A chieftain of the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who spoke on the fresh demand for three new states for the South-West, told New Telegraph that even if there should be any demand for new states, it should come from the South-East in order to bring the zone at par with the other five zones. He, however, noted that such demand should not be the priority of any zone for now given the near insolvency situation of most of the existing 36 states. According to him, what should be paramount as the 10th NASS embarks on another journey on constitution amendment are restructuring of the country to reflect true federalism, devolution of power to the states and state police, among others. His words: “Although the belief before now is that equality of states among the six geopolitical zones will go a long way in further strengthening the country’s unity, I don’t think that creation of new states shouldn’t be the priority for now. The major reason is that most of the existing states are said to be insolvent up to the extent that they cannot even pay salaries of their respective civil servants. “What should be the priority as the 10th National Assembly embarks on another review of the constitution is restructuring, devolution of power and establishment to curb rising insecurity. There is no state in Nigeria that cannot be viable but the issue is that they have not been given the necessary latitude to explore and exploit their respective comparative advantages in order to grow. “What we have is a political structure that makes it impossible for our governors not to even be creative in the area of generating revenue to run their states. Rather, they just sit down and wait for allocation from the Federal Government. That is why it looks as if some states are not viable. So, unviability of states is as a result of over concentration of power in the Federal Government and that is why everyone is talking about devolution of power.” The arguments for and against the creation of new states, notwithstanding, whether President Bola-Tinubu-led Federal Government and the 10th National Assembly will yield to demand for new states in the face of dwindling revenue fortune would be seen in the days ahead by the time the respective committees of both chambers of the federal legislature begin work on the review of the constitution.