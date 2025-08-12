Unending Controversies Over Port Harcourt Refinery Sale

The Recent Announcement By The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (Nnpc Ltd) That The Port Harcourt Refining Company Was Not For Sale And The Earlier Hint By The Group Chief Executive Officer (Gceo) Bashir Bayo Ojulari, That The Sale Of The Nation’s Refineries Was Not Out Of The Question, Have Elicited Divergent Responses, Success Nwogu Writes

The announcement on July 30, 2025 by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) was not for sale and reaffirmed its commitment to completing high-graded rehabilitation and retention of the plant, appears at variance with the views of some stakeholders in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, had stated after at a company-wide town hall meeting at the NNPC Towers, Abuja that PHRC was not for sale. According to him, the position wasn’t a shift, rather, it was informed by ongoing detailed tech- nical and financial reviews of the Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri refineries.

He said: “The ongoing review indicates that the earlier decision to operate the Port Harcourt refinery prior to full completion of its rehabilitation was ill-informed and subcommercial. “Although progress is being made on all three refineries, the emerging outlook calls for more advanced technical partnerships to complete and high-grade the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

Thus, selling is highly unlikely as it would lead to further value erosion.” A statement by NNPC Ltd emphasized that the current announcement reinforced NNPC Ltd’s mandate as a strategic custodian of national energy infrastructure and reflected a firm resolve to deliver on the complete rehabilitation and long-term viability of Nigeria’s refineries. It added that it also signalled continuity in the Federal Government’s broader energy security objectives and a commitment to retaining critical assets under national control.

PETROAN

Stating his reaction to the current position of NNPC Ltd, the National Public Relations Officer of Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Joseph Obele, disagreed with the NNPC Ltd over its announcement that it would not sell the Port Harcourt Refinery. In a statement he called for the privatization of the refinery, adding that it would bring numerous benefits, which include increased efficiency and productivity; muchneeded investment and capital injection, expertise and technology transfer and job creation and economic growth for the local community.

He added that it would reduce bu- reaucratic red tape and corruption, improve accountability and transparency, and enhance competitiveness in the global market. According to him, the sale of the refinery will ensure better manage- ment and utilization of resources, increased revenue generation for the government and improved product quality and supply.

Obele, who is also a community stakeholder, emphasized that the gains of privatization would far out- weigh the costs, and that it is in the best interest of the community and the nation at large. He said: “As a community stakeholder, I strongly disagree with the NNPC Ltd’s decision to rule out the sale of the Port Harcourt Refining Company. This isn’t good news.

Plans to sell Warri and Kaduna refineries while keeping Port Harcourt under NNPC management are concerning, given NNPC’s history of corruption and favoritism. Private firms tend to prioritize host communities’ interests, as seen with Indorama Petro- chemical. “The NNPC has consistently dis- appointed Nigerians with its inefficient management of refineries, leading to fuel scarcity, price hikes, and economic hardship.

Its track record of corruption, inefficiency, and neglect is well-documented. It’s time for a change. “I call on President Bola Tinubu to intervene by directing that the Port Harcourt Refinery should be priva- tized alongside the others, in the interest of transparency, efficiency, and economic growth. “The community is ready to receive a private firm taking over the refinery with the highest sense of hospitality and cooperation.

We assure any private firm of a warm welcome and collaborative working relationship to ensure the refinery’s success, which will in turn benefit our community and the nation.” Recall that Ojulari had during an interview with a medium on the side- lines of the 2025 OPEC Seminar in Vienna, Austria in July, said the sale of Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries was not out of the question.

He explained that the NNPC Ltd was considering selling some of its refineries as it grapples with challenges in their rehabilitation. According to him, a strategic review of NNPC’s refinery operations was underway and expected to be concluded before the end of the year. Ojulari said: “But what we’re saying is that sale is not out of the question. All the options are on the table, to be frank, but that decision will be based on the outcome of the reviews we’re doing now. “So we’re reviewing all our refin

A comprehensive study of the refineries will reveal their true state

ery strategies now. We hope before the end of the year, we’ll be able to conclude that review. That review may lead to us doing things slightly differently.” “So refineries, we made quite a lot of investment over the last several years and brought in a lot of technologies.

We’ve been challenged. Some of those technologies have not worked as we expected so far. But also, as you know, when you’re refining a very old refinery that has been abandoned for some time, what we’re finding is that it’s becoming a little bit more complicated.”

Commitment

The Port Harcourt Refinery located at Alesa Eleme, Rivers State, underwent rehabilitation and modernisation after the Federal Government, under the former President Muhammadu Buhari, had in March 2021, secured a $1.5 billion loan to rehabilitate the facility. The contract was awarded by the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to an Italian firm, Tecnimont S.P.A, a subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a $1.484 billion con- tract for the rehabilitation of both the Warri and Kaduna refineries, $897,678,800 for the rehabilitation of the Warri refinery, and $586,902,256 for Kaduna refinery. The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on the State of Refineries in Nigeria had said the Federal Government spent a total sum of N11,349,583, 186,313.40 from 2010 to May, 2023 on the rehabilitation of the refineries.

Also, a group of Nigerians in the Diaspora, Global President of Nigerians in Diaspora Movement (NDM), had in a statement alleged that N17 trillion had been spent on turnaround maintenance to rehabilitate the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries between 2002 and 2022.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd had on November 26, 2024 announced that it had fulfilled its pledge of restreaming the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), signaling the commencement of crude oil processing from the plant and delivery of petroleum products into the market.

It added that trucks began loading petroleum products which include Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel and Household Kerosene (HHK) or Kerosene, while other product slates will be dispatched as well.

Speaking during a brief ceremony to mark the commencement of product loading at the refinery in Port Harcourt, the then Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mr. Mele Kyari, had described the commencement of the loadout activities as a monumental achievement for Nigeria, which signifies a new era of energy independence and economic growth for the country.

On December 30, 2024, NNPC Ltd also stated that it had delivered on Refinery Revamp Promise as it announced that Warri Plant had resumed operation with 125,000bpd capacity in Warri, Delta State. But later the two refineries were shut down under the new management and Board of NNPC Ltd led by Ojulari.

Sources opined that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 grants NNPC Limited the authority to sell its assets, including refineries, as a commercial entity. While the exact section isn’t specified, experts reference the PIA as the enabling law for NNPC Ltd’s potential sale of refineries.

According to them, the NNPC Ltd, along with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and the Ministry of Petroleum, can work with the National Council on Privatisation and Commercialisation (NCPC) and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to initiate a transparent sale of shares or liquidation of assets. They added that to proceed with the sale, NNPC Ltd would likely need to follow a transparent and competitive process, involving key stakeholders in the downstream sector.

This would help ensure the sale is done in the best interest of the nation and aligns with the goals of the PIA. Responding to the GCEO’s pronouncement of a possible sale of the refineries, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN), Capt Emmanuel Iheana- cho (red), and the Chief Executive of Major Energies Marketers Asso- ciation of Nigeria (MEMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, had said the idea for the sale of the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries was a bril- liant idea and a good development.

In separate interviews with Saturday Telegraph they noted that the Federal Government has spent a humongous amount on the Turn Around Maintenance and rehabilitation of the refineries without them being effectively operational.

CORAN

Iheanacho, a former Minister of Interior, said there was no reason not to review the objectives of setting up the refineries if they were not meeting those objectives.

He stated that he did not see any section of the Petroleum Industry Act that debarred the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, as a commercial entity from selling unprofitable and unviable assets, stated that Iheanacho, who is also Chairman of Integrated Oil and Gas Ltd., said a comprehensive study of the refineries would reveal their true state and cautioned against pumping more money into them for rehabilitation and upgrade before sale if eventually the decision is taken.

He said: “The indication by the NNPC Ltd GCEO, that there is consideration for the sale of the three refineries is a good idea. I mean there’s nothing we should say that we shouldn’t even think about. The refineries were built. There were definitely criteria upon which the decision was taken in the first place. If the expected benefits have not been realized, then we are entitled to review whether it’s a good idea to continue to have those refineries in public ownership, or whether private sector incentives through sale might be the best option going forward.

“There’s no such thing as a strategic sale if you want to sell it. There are people who can actually value the stock, and then you can sell it in accordance with what we think it’s worth. So the idea as to let’s go and spend a little bit more money and make it workable before we sell it doesn’t make sense. If you want to sell it, then you sell it. “What you have to do is you have to consider the state of the refineries itself.

We don’t have open source information as to whether the refineries are going to work. We just know that they haven’t worked for some time. We don’t know how much investment is required to be committed to repairing them. So there’s so many things that really ought to be taken into account. But at the end of the day, the balance of all those views will come to play and determine what happens.”

He added: “If the refineries are absolutely far gone in terms of their physical presentation, then maybe it’s not worth it to spend more money trying to repair them. So there’s so many things that need to be done. But what we should do is actually have a proper study that really looks at all and every issue that relates to the presence of those refineries in our economy and then be guided by what is decided at the end of the day.

“I can’t imagine that the PIA will die at the hands of a policymaker. The PIA is actually supposed to make life a lot easier for people who are managing the in- dustry. So you cannot have the provision of the PIA that says, don’t touch the industry, don’t touch the refineries, even if available information dictates that, the best solution would be to sell them. So I don’t know if there’s any such a provision in the PIA, and I would be very surprised if there was such.”

MEMAN

Isong said while selling the refineries, the objectives for which they were initially established should be taken into consideration. While not supporting selling the refineries at ridiculous amount, he advised that price should not be the major determin- ing factor for their sale. Isong said: “The suggestion by the NNPC Ltd boss is a brilliant idea. I think Prof Wumi Iledare said that such a sale should be strategic.

I would agree with that. Such a sale should be strategic. The more that’s in law, the more beneficial the country will be. Strategic, it should be to somebody that is going to invest and get the refineries up and running. So that they can be in competition with the Dangote refinery, for instance.

So that all the refining capacity will not be in the hands of a single entity. But they must ensure that due diligence is done and it is transparent, the sales. “What I’m talking about is that in terms of the sales, we’ve seen the sale of some national assets that were sold at a very ridiculous price. So I think you are advising NNPC to ensure that the sales are transparent and not at a poor price. Aha.

“The price is not the most important thing. Strategic means you must ask yourself what are the objectives that are most important to you. At the point of any type of sale. “Or you are going to have to discount those responsibilities. Because under normal circum- stances, Whoever is buying it may want to overhaul the staff complement. If you don’t overbuy it, will you keep all the old staff? I won’t.

People who have stayed 20 years without working, without any salary. Not all of them are productive anymore. That’s the point I’m making. Important, you may say, but I’m sure you know what he’s doing. The interest is more with the refinery continuing to run. Or run- ning afresh.

Because it hasn’t run for a very long time, so I can’t say it’s continuing to run. But if it’s starting afresh, so be it. But it’s to get the refinery working. That’s the most important thing. And working efficiently and competitively. “On whether, PIA allows NNPC Ltd to sell those refineries, I wouldn’t know. I haven’t read that part of the PIA. I don’t know.

Last Line

“I know that the nation has sunk a lot of money into that and such should be taken into consideration. But what if somebody were to buy it and go and sell off all those things? Would that make you happy? You put those things there, let’s say it would cost you $1.5 billion. I’m going to take those things and go and sell them off at $2 billion. You recovered your money, yes. But is that what you are looking for as a country? No.

“There are things which are as important, if not more important, than the price. They need to take into consideration what they are selling. Are they selling as a growing concern? Because if they are doing that, are they selling land and assets? Because you must remember that the liability of the employees is significant. Employee liability. Whoever is buying is not going to take on those responsibilities.”