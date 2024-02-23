‘Unemployment Triggering Insecurity in Benue’

The Managing Director (MD), Benue Investment and Property Company, (BIPC), Dr Raymond Asemaka- ha, has attributed the high lev- el of insecurity in the state to unemployment. Asemakaha stated this while playing host to members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Benue State Council, in Makurdi. According to him, more than 4.8 million people in the state, predominantly youths, are unemployed, a development he said was triggering insecurity and other forms of criminalities in the state.

He disclosed that the company, in collaboration with the sate government, would establish Micro and Nano businesses to take the teeming unemployed population off the streets. “Because Benue Sate does not have a private owned company that can employ up to 100 persons at a stretch, it is affecting our teeming youths, it is affecting the state. “As we speak, Benue State has over 6.3 million people. By the labour law, when you are 18, you are already an adult. Currently, we have about 4.8 million people that are on the streets and do not have jobs,” he said.

According to him, by next month, the company will be launching Benue Palm Oil and water factories, to provide job opportunities for the youths. “What we want to do is to ensure that at every quarter, we employ 60 people, and by that, we will be reducing the unemployment rate in the state. “The State’s GDP is 5.8 billion, and since the state does not have any private company that produces, even if it saves N20 billion, it moves in form of capital flight.”

He expressed disappointment that people were only flooding the state to take away its resources and not to invest, saying the government was currently devising ways to retain cash flow in the state. According to Asemakaha, about 63.8 per cent of small private companies in the state are dormant because of lack of support from previous governments. He said he was however happy that Gov. Hyacinth Alia’s administration was diversifying the economy, a development he noted would help tackle security challenges.