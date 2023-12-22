Unemployment Rose by 4.2% in Q2’23

Nigera’s unemployment rate had recorded slight increase, settling at 4.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed in its quarterly labour data on Thursday. NBS said the latest rate was a marginal increase from 4.1 recorded in Q1’23. Unemployment rate by sex among men was 3.5 per cent and among women was 5.9 per cent in Q2’23.

Disaggregation by location, the unemployment rate was 5.9 percent in urban areas and 2.5 percent in rural areas. Focusing on young people, the unemployment rate for 15-24-year- olds was 7.2 per cent in Q2’23. In terms of educational attainment, the unemployment rate was 8.0 percent for those with post- secondary education, 5.4 per cent for those with upper secondary education, 3.7 per cent for those with lower secondary education, 3.0 per cent for those with primary education, and 2.5 per cent for those with no formal education.

According to the revised methodology made public in August, the NBS defines employed persons as individuals who work for at least one hour in the last seven days. The report stated that 80.4 percent of Nigeria’s labour force in the working-age population participated in the survey. It went further to state that 88 percent of unemployed Nigerians were primarily self-employed with the remaining 12 per cent being primarily engaged as employees, adding that more women are self-employed than women. It said 85.2 percent of employed men were self- employed compared to 91.0 per cent of employed women.

The rate of informal employment is the share of employed persons in the informal sector and informal employment. For the informal employment rate, the figure was 92.7 per cent. “Like the previous two quarters, the rate of women in informal employment is higher than that of men. Al- though the informality rate is high across all age groups, younger persons (15-24), and persons above 65 years were more informally employed.

“The rate of informal employment among peo- ple living in rural areas is 97.3 percent while the urban informality rate is estimated at 88 per cent. “Educational qualification seems to be negatively associated with informality as findings show that persons with higher qualifications are less likely to be in informal employment. 99.6 percent of people with no formal education were found to be in informal emp