Unemployment: Nigeria’s Import-Driven Economy Limiting Job Generation –TETFund

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has said the import- driven structure of Nigeria’s economy is limiting the generation of jobs commensurate to the number of graduates. Executive Secretary Sonny Echono said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the National Employability Programme Implementation Support Workshop organised to discuss the implementation of recommendations from the Report of the National Employability Benchmarking Exercise submitted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

He said: “Nigeria being a developing economy is faced with the challenges of high unemployment, particularly youth unemployment which is at an all-time high in the country. “An increasing number of young graduates from tertiary education institutions are being released into the labour market with a continuously shrinking absorptive capacity.

“The structure of the economy which is largely import dependent has further limited the ability of the country to generate commensurable jobs due to low level of industrialisation, thereby aggravating the unemployment situation in Nigeria. “Thus, aligning our intervention activities to meet our changing needs, and strengthening our education delivery towards fostering an entrepreneurship culture are some of the best ways to unleash the enormous youth potential, addressing unemployment as well as other societal problems, and growing the economy.”

The TETFund chief, who said the strengthening of entrepreneurship education and training has become crucial in addressing the challenge of unemployment and a dependant economy. He added: “As an intervention agency for tertiary education, TETFund is deliberately refocusing its intervention activities to support learning outcomes and employability of tertiary education graduates.

“I am pleased to report that the Strategic and Operational Plan for refocusing TETFund entrepreneurship intervention for employability and innovation was approved by the Ministry of Education in March. “Consequently, the requirements and guidelines for accessing entrepreneurship development intervention of the Fund were revised in line with the approved plan.”