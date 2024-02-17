Unemployment, Insecurity Bane Of Development Of Benue – BIPC MD

The Managing Director of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC) Limited, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha has identified unemployment and worsening insecurity as the bane of the development of the state.

Dr. Asemakaha disclosed this during an interaction with journalists in his office in Makurdi.

The BIPC helmsman lamented that over 4.8 million indigenes of the state who are predominantly youths are without jobs, a development he said accounts for the growing insecurity in the state.

“As we speak today, Benue State has 6.3 million people and you know by the Labour Law, when you are 18 years old, you are already an adult. We have about 4.8 million Benue indigenes who are on the streets without jobs.

“If you go to our Universities, Colleges of Education and other high institutions, you see that there is a high turnover of student graduates but what happened after that? Nobody has asked questions.

“What we want to do is to ensure that at every quarter, we employ 60 people and by that, we will be reducing the unemployment rate on the streets.

“The state’s GDP is 5.8 billion and since the state does not have any private company that produces, even if it saves N20 billion, it moves in the form of capital flight.

Dr Asemakaha disclosed the intention of the company under his watch to collaborate with the state government to establish both Micro and Nano businesses to soak up the teeming unemployed youths off the streets.

“Benue State does not have privately owned companies that could employ up to 100 persons at a stretch, it is affecting our teeming youths, it is affecting the state”.

He argued that the number of people not having jobs is a big problem to him and that is why since he resumed office, the company started creating short-term businesses that will help absorb the jobless population.

Dr. Asemakaha disclosed that as part of the strategies to help tackle the unemployment challenge facing the state, BIPC will next month launch Benue Palm Oil and Water factories to provide job opportunities for the teeming population hence the production capacity of the state is extremely low.

“What we want to do is to ensure that at every quarter, we employ 60 people and by that, we will be reducing the unemployment rate on the streets”.