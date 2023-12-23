Unemployment: If We Equip NDE They Can Do More – Labour Minister

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has said the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) saddled with the mandate of tackling the issue of unemployment in the country, would be able to do much more if they were adequately equipped.

Onyejeocha who spoke during an inspection tour of the NDE headquarters still under reconstruction in Abuja, maintained that the Federal Government was focused on standardising the nation’s work environment for improved, safe and healthy workplaces to ensure higher productivity.

While noting that the ministry was shifting focus to the provision of sustainable employment and empowerment of unemployed persons, she added that the ministry’s empowerment and training programmes would be based on their specific needs.

Onyejeocha explained that the Ministry would reposition its skills development function along with identified skills needs for both literate and non-literate beneficiaries, aimed at making them active contributors to national productivity and wealth creation.

She said: “One of the new phases we are embarking on is to make sure when we empower people they are not going to go back to the streets so we are looking at an empowerment, employment that is sustainable, that is fit for purpose.

“We have moved from the era of training people for three to four days then give them N20,000 or N50,000 and the next time you come, they are back on the streets. We have graduated to sustainable training where you make sure people are trained based on what they want to do. You don’t force people to train on skills that they don’t like.

“This is about helping Nigerians get out of poverty. The human being is part of the infrastructure. Once you get it right on your workforce; get it right on employment, then the nation is on the right path.”

Commending the company handling the project, M/s Skaldon International Limited on its professionalism and quality of work, the minister urged them to deliver on the targeted 1st quarter of 2024 for completion of the project.

On the 774 jobs project by the immediate past government, the minister hinted at possible restructuring of the project from the local governments to the ward level saying.

“I am even proposing we take it to the ward level because we need to really touch people; the people who are hurting from farming. We will continue to drive every process that will touch the last person in our community.”

Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, appreciated the commitment of the Federal government in providing a more convenient location for the headquarters of the Directorate.