Unemployment Fueling Banditry, Kidnappings In Nigeria – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that the surge in banditry and kidnappings in Nigeria is being exacerbated by unemployment.

Obasanjo stated this while speaking at the 9th International Trade Exhibition & Conference on Agrofood, Plastics, Printing, and Packaging in Lagos on Tuesday.

He said, “Of course, if we are able to achieve this, it will improve our security. Part of our insecurity is men and women who are not properly engaged.

“If we are able to give them employment, there will be less of them getting involved in banditry, in kidnapping and in doing various other criminal activities that they get involved in.”