UNEMPLOYMENT: Fish Farming To The Rescue

Banks Frustrate Us When Approached for Loans, Give Impossible Conditions –Fish Farmer

Aquaculture revolution is fast gaining acceptability, especially among Nigerian youths. It has thrown up a fish farming sub-sector of the long-neglected agriculture sector in the country. ISIOMA MADIKE, in this report, looks at the sector’s bold statement in addressing the unpleasant unemployment crisis the country has found itself

Obehi Daniel’s visit to a fish farm at Ikorodu area of Lagos State in 2021 changed his perception about employment. He was an unemployed graduate of Agricultural Education from the College of Education, Ekiadolor, Edo State, at the time. He had been unemployed since his graduation in 2015, and had once contemplated travelling abroad for the proverbial greener pasture. At the Ikorodu farm, Daniel en- countered the owner, who, interestingly, feeds his fishes from juvenile to standard table size with local feeds about four times a day.

Within a period of six to seven months, he har- vested nothing less than 5kg to 7kg of fishes. What surprised Daniel was the fact that the man used local feeds all-through, which he confirmed from some of his staff. Daniel was so shocked because it appeared hard to believe that catfish farmers could use local feedstuff all through without the foreign feed. He said: “I consulted the man to give me the formula he used, but he said no.

This made me sit down, think and do some more research on how to use my little savings to start something in that direction. “Before then, my earlier knowledge of fish farming indicated that feeding alone takes up to 70 per cent of the investment, which was scary.” With this new thinking, Daniel started his little fish farm by stock- ing 100 pieces of post fingerlings in a 7 by 4ft earthen pond at his Agege residence. He fed the fish with coppens, twice a day.

By the time he weighed them, what he saw was amazing; they weighed between 150-200 grams. He was happy that his idea had worked. “So, I put more effort. The second month, I fed them with six bags and spent only N37, 000 in milling local feed for the third and fourth months,” he added. Today, Daniel has impacted many aspiring agricultural entrepreneurs in his locality.

He has now seen this move as one easy solution to help alleviate the problem of unemployment in the country. To him, the government should create the enabling environments for jobless youths and students to set up small scale fish fingerlings producing businesses like the way he started. This is because Catfish fingerlings production, according to him, requires low set-up capital and grows rapidly within a short period to generate quick and high turnover.

“It is simple to set up a fish pond in your own backyard and it requires very little initial capital,” Daniel confirmed with a sense of fulfillment. The hatchery does not, in the words of other experts, need a large expanse of land to succeed. “If there are already two rooms of water and land, then one does not have a problem starting this project. With less than N180, 000, one can set up a small-scale fish fingerlings producing business. “What one requires is a hatching pond of 12 by 4ft space, which can be constructed into a shape of box by any experienced carpenter and plumber with six planks, nails and 3×2 woods then lay tarpaulin material inside the box, put clean water and start your hatchery activities,” one fish farmer, who does not want his name in print, said.

Currently, in Nigeria, catfish is in high demand due to its good taste, high protein content, medicinal characteristics and its appeal to a lot of people. This has made the market potential very huge. It is available for sale in the open markets, hotels, beer parlours and various relaxation spots. Interestingly, in parties, only special guests enjoy this, because of the high price. Indeed, setting up a fish pond can be very easy and feasible with the right tools, materials and of course-technical know-how. The most cost effective way to construct a fish pond is to make one locally at one’s own backyard; the digging of the pond and every other necessary step can be carried by the person involved and his friends.

There would be no need to pay for extra manual labour. Today, aquaculture is fast gaining acceptability among Nigerians. Incidentally, those, who have indicated interest in self-employment, had actually embraced fish farming long before now. For instance, Remi Michael, an unemployed graduate of history from the University of Ilorin decided to go into fish farming after several years of searching for the unavailable job. But, little did he know that he was starting something that would stand as a practical response to the ravaging unemployment crisis in the land.

That decision was, however, a tough one since he did not possess the financial outlay he had thought was needed to start something on his own. Michael had confided in his banker friend his intention to go into small scale business since a job was not forthcoming. His friend, who along with other friends were sustaining him, bought into the idea and requested Michael to immediately make inquiries on the nature and amount required for any business he had in mind. After several consultations and contemplation, Michael was advised to go into catfish farming. Thereafter, he embarked on an intensive course in aquaculture organised by some private individuals that had done extensive research on such projects.

That was in 2012. Today, barely 11 years later, Michael is eternally grateful to Makinde, his friend, “who pointed me in the right direction.” He certainly has every reason to be. Not only is his fish cropping highly successful, his farm, Berems Fisheries, located in the heart of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, which effectively took off with 3, 000 fingerlings, currently boasts of 40 concrete fish tanks, each enclosing 1, 000 catfish at various levels of growth. This is aside from the 20, 000 fingerlings in his hatchery.

Even at that, plans he said are underway to expand the fish farm as a way of coping with local demand, which he insists is hard to meet. “We also get orders from Abuja, but we can hardly meet these demands. However, because we are fishing to feed Nigerians and make them healthy, we are trying to approach the banks to possibly assist us in our expansion plans,” Michael further explained. But, he won’t state how financially rewarding the business has been. Yet, Michael and Daniel are just among the several hundreds of catfish farmers in Nigeria today.

These brands of farmers are commonly found in major cities like Lagos, Ogun, Plateau, Benue and Kaduna states among others. In Kwara where Berems is currently holding sway, are others like Kadi Fisheries located at Igbejila Airport Road, Ilorin, as well as Junio Fisheries, which has its farm at Gaa Akanbi Road, also in Ilorin. Another fish farmer whose fish pond is in Gemade Estate, Egbeda, Lagos, identified himself only as Seyi. He also attended the University of Ilorin where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural engineering as well as a Master’s in business administration from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

Seyi went into fish farming based on the advice of one of his lecturers that there was a need for graduates to be self-employed rather than looking for white-collar jobs that may not readily come. “On getting back to Lagos, I felt there was a need for me to get some- body with ideas that could help one become an employer of labour. So, my uncle introduced me to fish farming after asking me to do a proposal,” Seyi said. But, there was a big challenge ahead, which he never anticipated. The first of such challenges Seyi encountered had to do with overstocking.

He also experienced hiccups during the first harvesting period. “Not much money was made from it and that was quite discouraging,” he recounted. Seyi said the price of fish feeds has continually skyrocketed, and that is why the cost of fish in the market to- day has also increased. He blamed the use of generators in most cases to ensure that activities at his farm go on uninterrupted, as eating deep into whatever gains the farm would have generated. He, however, insists that the fish farming business has a very bright prospect in the country with a belief that in no distant time, the majority of unemployed graduates would find solace in that sector of the economy.

He also said that the business is an area the government should really show interest in. He said: “The sector is really an area where the government should focus its attention on rather than the over dependence on the oil sector. I want to assure you that the business of fish farming is booming and it will continue to boom. “I feed my family from the business and also send my children to school. In fact, very soon my house will be completed.” However, individuals are not alone in this line of business. Government has, gradually but steadily, bought into it also.

For instance, one of the areas of attempts and, in fact, efforts of the Ogun State government at “securing the future” of its citizenry under Gbenga Daniel’s administration was the re-invention of the agricultural policy of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo. It was said to have actually started with the re-structuring and rekindling of the hitherto prostate farm estate scattered all over the 20 local government areas of the state.

The government, according to sources, entered into a synergy with the then Ijebu-ode Poverty Reduction Development Board (IOPRDB), a non-governmental organisation, promoted by a conglomerate of co-operative societies to shore up the protein intakes through the provision of 100 hectares of land. The monetary accruals from the well over 600 direct fish farmers in Eriwe in Ijebu-Ode stood at over N160 million at the co-operatives’ fish farm village, at the time Daniel left office. It was reputed then to be the largest in the entire West African sub-region.

The success of the project encouraged the state government to consent to partnering with the local governments in the state to start up similar projects. A fish farmer in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Jide Ashikwei, told our reporter that the demand for fish and related aquatic meals outweigh their supply. He however lauded past administrations in the state for encouraging investment in the scheme. Although nationally acclaimed as the food basket of the nation, Benue State has not really carved a niche for itself in fishing until recently.

This is despite its natural endowments in fishing that when exploited would have placed the state on the fishing map. The River Benue, which traverses the length and breadth of the state and a dozen other small rivers, streams and the likes, would have come in handy in this regard. Incidentally, the interest of farmers in the state had been purely in cropping. But, since the government stepped up campaigns for diversification in agricultural production, especially fish farming, the people, it seems, are beginning to realise the importance of that area of farming.

Former Executive Director, Win- some Farms Limited, Makurdi, Myke Gbe, however said that farmers in the state are yet to fully embrace fish farming because of lack of awareness of the treasure in it, and the difficulty operating it. He said his ponds stock over 30, 000 fishes and that expansion has been gradual over the years, as the government could not render financial support with the banks approached for loans giving conditions that are impossible to meet.

Gbe, however, assured that if the renewed campaigns in fish farming started by Gabriel Suswam’s administration are sustained along with his promises of establishing a Feed Mill in Makurdi with provision of a micro-finance facility fulfilled, more people will likely pick interest in fisheries. He extolled the potential of fish farming, but emphasised that most people are discouraged because of its delicate nature as well as ignorance. He added that he earns on the average, over N1 million monthly from the investment and has three staff who work on the farm with him.

He also noted that a handful of fish farms by individuals are found in the state and interest had waned considerably until recently. Lagos State has also encouraged what could be called fish farm estate. The Ikorodu Fish Farm Estate, which is reputed to be the largest in West Africa, has been attracting international attention. Apart from that, the state, according to findings, has also introduced what it called the cage-and-pen culture in the country. It is the government’s initiative on aquaculture, or simply, marine agriculture.

The idea of the government, according to sources, is to raise fishes in their natural habitats instead of doing that in concrete farms. Fish farming, according to experts and those involved in it, is very profitable, provided it is managed well. Little wonder, the youth are finding it attractive to venture into. It requires little amount of money to set up, but not precluding the rich, who may wish to invest their millions into that sector of the economy.

Nonetheless, fish farming has established itself as a veritable source of income and employment opportunities for graduating youths. It is believed in some quarters that billions of naira could be realised in the fish farming sector if properly harnessed. Experts are also of the opinion that an average human being should eat one kilogram of protein daily and this, according to them, can readily be found in fish. Victor Mbalewe, executive director, Food Security Network of Nigeria (FSNN), and a consultant on fish farming said his organisation is into aquaculture to create an environment, which would appear like the natural habitat of fish.

That way, he said, the fishes would get almost the same level of clean oxygen; water and nourishment to enable them to grow in an environment that has been created by man. Mbalewe also said that aquaculture can be practiced both in a big farm and in the home. He explained that fish naturally grows in water, but because of the explosion in human population, which has resulted in continuous increase in demand for fish for human consumption. Science, he explained, came in to help man to perfect the practice of rearing fish in enclosures.

That he said, man was able to stimulate the natural habitat of fish, which is in rivers and oceans by building ponds that may be concrete or earthen. However, despite the predominance of catfish farmers, which now accounts for more than 70 percent of Nigerian aquaculture production, experts and stakeholders in the sec- tor insist that the sub-sector is largely under-exploited.