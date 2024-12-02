Unemployment: Equip Youths With Skills To Be Gainfully Engaged – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass on Monday stressed the need to equip the teeming population of unemployed youths with skills in various fields of endeavours.

He stated this at a public hearing on a Bill aimed at establishing the Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Corporate Governance in the country.

He said the proposed institute would yield significant results for Nigeria’s peace, prosperity, and stability.

Represented by Rep Nkama Nkemkama, Abbas noted that it is unfortunate that many businesses encounter barriers when attempting to scale, improve productivity, and expand service delivery even when Nigeria is a nation of entrepreneurs, with businesses thriving on every comer.

He stressed that leadership is indispensable for sustained success in the public, private, or family sectors.

According to him, addressing the gap requires a structured approach that equips entrepreneurs with the requisite skills and tools to deliver excellence.

“Who are those who will train and mentor entrepreneurs and businesses? This question brings us to the second bill under consideration. A business educator who trains entrepreneurs must be well-trained and competent.

“The proposed Chartered Institute of Business Educators of Nigeria (CIBEN) is envisioned as an institution that will advance the study, training, and practice of business education in Nigeria.

“Its establishment will ensure that our educators have the tools and knowledge to build a generation of globally competitive entrepreneurs and businesses.”

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the committee, Munir noted that the bills were in line with the legislative agenda of the 10th House of Representatives which seeks to change of narrative in the lives of the citizens.

“Every democratic dispensation is guided by laws/acts, which help in the smooth running of the government, thereby setting the rules to follow to ensure that citizens benefit maximally from all that the government has in store for them,” he stressed.

