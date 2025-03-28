Unemployment: 25 PWDs Acquire Digital Skills In Kano

Share

The IT Bridge Academy, in partnership with Sightsavers, has equipped 25 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) with digital skills aimed at making them self-reliant and potential employers of labour.

The graduation ceremony which took place on Thursday in Kano marked a significant milestone in the academy’s mission to promote digital inclusion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr. Sunday Isiaku, who represented Sightsavers Nigeria, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to creating opportunities for PWDs in the digital economy.

Gov. Abba Yusuf, represented by Special Adviser ICT, Malam Yusuf Sharada, commended the commitment of Sightsavers and the IT Academy for empowering PWD.

“This administration prioritises the well-being of PWDs. This training is in the right direction. We see you as partners in progress,” he said.

David Daser, President/ CEO of Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), commended the graduates for their perseverance and determination.

This programme aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on promoting democracy, driving economic development, and harnessing Nigeria’s demographic potential.

Executive Director, Ingausa Habu, emphasised that PWDs deserve special respect and honor, recognising their unique abilities.

Mr. Peter Gwer, speaking on behalf of the graduates, extended heartfelt regards to Sightsavers and the IT Bridge Academy for investing in them. “Our graduation is not the end but a beginning of a new era.

We call on national and international companies to create job opportunities for us, and we assure you that we’ll never let the confidence placed in us down,” he said.

The IT Bridge Academy provides PWDs with industryrecognised certifications in IT skills, enhancing their ability to be employed and economic independence.

