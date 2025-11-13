Uneasy Calm Returns As NFF, Eagles Reach Truce Over Bonuses

The Super Eagles, yesterday, called off their brief pay strike to return to full training ahead of today’s all-important CAF 2026 World Cup Playoff match against Gabon. The players had refused to train on Tuesday, protesting the nonpayment of long-standing bonuses and allowances by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Their action threw the team’s preparation into confusion just days before a match that could decide Nigeria’s World Cup fate. However, following emergency talks led by NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, and an intervention of the National Sports Commission (NSC) the disagreement appears to have been settled.

“The issue has been resolved,” an NFF official said. “The players have agreed to return to camp and focus fully on the match ahead.” Team captain, William TroostEkong also confirmed the development on social media.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) around 3 p.m. Wednesday, he wrote: “Issue RESOLVED. We are together and, as before focused on the games ahead.”

However, Ekong had earlier dismissed reports that the players had demanded a special bonus for the World Cup Playoffs. He said the team was only asking the NFF to pay what was already owed to them, not any new allowance.