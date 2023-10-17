Uneasy calm over rising crime wave

Before now, it was fears over the spike in incidents of kidnapping, especially in some rural communities in Abuja.

In places such Kuje, Abaji and Bwari Area Councils, kidnapping activities were so rampant that some residents had to relocate to safer areas.

While there are still many unresolved cases of kidnapping, many lives have been lost and huge amounts of money have also gone into payment of ransom.

Specifically, the Pegi community in Kuje Area Council was said to have became a hotbed for kidnappers, forcing residents to apply extra vigilance in their daily activities and movements.

While kidnapping and other social vices were prevalent in the hinterlands, the “One- Chance” robbery gangs which operates both day and night, have raised huge concerns among residents in the city centre.

One-chance robbers

Inside Abuja investigation has revealed that the “one-chance” robbers are criminal elements who pretend to be taxi drivers, but end up robbing unsuspecting passengers of their belongings after luring them into their cars.

The criminal gang involved in this illicit activity, are said to have adopted different operational modules.

While some will seize phones and ATM cards from victims and forcefully gain access to their personal information and afterward drive them to remote ATM points to withdraw money from their accounts, others are said to move about with Point of Sales( POS) devices to make the robbery easier and faster.

Inside Abuja findings showed that there is hardly a day without a case of ‘ one-Chance ‘ robbery somewhere around the city.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had at various times, warned residents about the existence and operations of these robbery gangs.

One of such warnings came recently from the Directorate of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS) when it conducted a random exercise against illegal motor parks.

Director, Department of Road Transport Service (DRTS), Abdulatef Bello, said plans were in the pipeline to ensure lasting solution to the security challenges faced by road users.

He said: “One chance is a criminal activity, you know, and for sure, you know, people are taking advantage of the fact that we have transportation issues. You know, we don’t have an effective mass transportation service on ground for now. So people are taking advantage of that, because like I said, this business is a product of demand and supply. People are out to move from one place to the other, and they need vehicles to do that.

“So, people are taking advantage of that, but the Transportation Secretariat at the moment has come up with a programme to ensure that our public transportation issues are fixed.

“Any moment from now, you’ll be seeing new buses or new arrangements for taxis that will run our commuter services. But in the time being, we have identified some critical areas that are red flag areas.”

According to him, the perpetrators of ‘One Chance’ operate from vulnerable areas which he listed to include; AYA junction, and some parts of the Central Area where there is no transportation outlet

“We have arrested like, four or five number of them with dangerous weapons, their vehicles are here and we are going to hand them over to the police and then like I said, we will not continue, we will not rest on ours, we will continue to chase them until we fix our transportation issues, and then make Abuja safe for everybody to stay.

“It is important for me to mention this, you know, we have about 46 legal taxi ranks in the in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and some are very visible in the federal Capital City (FCC), and we have advised people to patronise some of these recognised taxi ranks but people always try to avoid those taxi ranks for obvious reasons, maybe because of costs.

“You will always see people walking away to the extreme or lonely areas to pick taxi and those ones are the people that are actually vulnerable to this one chance menace,” Bello said.

Avoidable death

One of the most recent cases of the dreaded ‘ One-Chance ‘ robbery in Abuja, was that of Greatness Olurunfemi, a lady who was said to have fallen victim to this gang and also lost her life.

Olurunfemi’s case gained prominence, following a viral report on the social media, suggesting that she was robbed, stabbed and later pushed out of a moving car.

The audio report of the tragic incident went viral on social media reports had claimed that the deceased, Greatness Olurunfemi, died on 26th, September 2023, after she was allegedly rejected at the Maitama District Hospital where she was rushed to for treatment.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that the young Olurunfemi allegedly died at the government owned facility due to negligence as medical personnel on duty insisted on a Police Report before attending to her.

Investigation panel

Inside Abuja gathered that the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) swiftly constituted an investigative panel to unravel the cause of unfortunate death of this “One Chance” robbery victim.

Speaking during the inauguration of the nine-man “Investigative Panel on the alleged death of Ms. Greatness Olurunfemi at the Maitama District Hospital,” the Mandate Secretary of the FCTA Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, vowed that no death will go unnoticed again in healthcare facilities across the FCT.

Fasawe said the aim of the investigation was to gain a comprehensive understanding of the steps involved in addressing such incidents and promoting a culture of transparency and accountability in the Nigerian healthcare system.

“The process of appointing and constituting a 9-person panel to investigate the death of late Ms Greatness Olorunfemi’s death is a crucial step in ensuring transparency and accountability in healthcare systems.

“This investigation serves multiple purposes, such as providing closure to the patient’s family, identifying any potential malpractice or negligence, and implementing necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future,” he said.

Arrest of suspects

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command has confirmed the arrest of some members of the “one chance” gang

The Police Commissioner, CP Garba Haruna disclosed that, “acting on credible intelligence,” Police operatives from Byazhin Division, trailed and arrested one Chukwudi Ernest Ezirike, a wanted once chance kingpin terrorising Kubwa/Zuba express way. His operational vehicle, a Golf 3 car with Reg. No. KWL 536 RZ, blue in colour was recovered. He is assisting the Police to arrest his accomplice in the same one chance activities. He will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

“The command’s newly created Anti-One Chance Squad to curb the menace of robbery (one chance) activities within the FCT, has impounded ten (10) vehicles suspected to be used for one chance activities within the FCT. Most of the vehicles recovered have tinted glasses on them. During search, an axe, a cutlass, and one knife ostensibly for use in carrying out their criminal activities were recovered from the vehicles. Three (3) of the suspects at hand are under investigation”.

Inter-agency taskforce

Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike last week constituted an inter-agency security task force to tackle the menace of ‘ one-Chance ‘ robbery syndicate and other cross border crimes.

The joint taskforce comprises of the Police, Military, Department of Security Services ( DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC).

FCT Police Commissioner, CP Garba Haruna, who addressed the media, said the decision was taken during an FCT security Council meeting, chaired by the Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Haruna noted that it was resolved that a joint taskforce of all security agencies be set up on the menace of one-chance.

“Also, a joint taskforce on cross border crimes to tackle the issue of armed robbers, kidnappers and all forms of crimes in the FCT will be set up. These two security operations have commenced in earnest.

“We wish to assure residents of our resolve to curb all forms of criminalities in the territory”, he stated.

Asked why security operatives often raid mechanic workshops in the territory, the police boss said it was based on intelligence.

“FCT is the heart of the country, with a lot of people coming in and who have no businesses here. They end up staying under bridges and even in some mechanic workshops.

“What we are doing is to raid and we raid we remove the chaff from the grains so that residents can sleep with their two eyes closed”.

Sexual organ disappearance

Meanwhile, a new wave of crime has started spreading fears among residents. It is the allegation that certain criminal elements were stealing people’s sexual organs, such as the penis, breasts and vaginas.

While this allegation has been spreading like wild fire among rural communities,some people were said to have been lynched by mobs acting on mere suspicion.

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that despite the rising social distress calls about organ disappearance, no medical reports have authenticated the claims.

Even the Police said that many of the claims were found to be false alarms.

FCT Police Commissioner said the first case of male organ disappearance was first recorded in Gwagwalada on the 21/09/2023.

“It has spread all over FCT where by as of today we had a total of sixty-two (62) cases reported. Fifty-one (51) suspects charged to court for giving false information and inciting public disturbance,” he said.