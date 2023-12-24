Uneasy Calm as Yayi, Isola Seek Abiodun’s Seat in 2027

Although Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State is just a little above six months into his second term in office, the jostle to replace him in 2027 has already started. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi and immediate past Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Hon. Sarafa Isola are two people, who have signified their early intentions. But the Ota/Awori part of the Ogun West Senatorial district are not finding it funny as OLUFEMI ADEDIRAN reports from Abeokuta

It is more than three years to the 2027 general elections and the political atmosphere in Ogun State is already charged. That is as politicians are already at their game and the ultimate prize is the Governorship seat. From all indications, the governorship election is going to be an exclusive battle between the two major ethnic divisions of State – the Egba (Ogun Central Senatorial District) and Yewa (Ogun West Senatorial District). This is because the seat is supposed to be rotated among the Egba, Yewa and the Remo/Ijebu (Ogun East Senatorial District).

The Remo/Ijebu is the current occupier of the seat, giving the Egba and Yewa, the opportunity to lay claim to the seat by 2027. Following this, the Egba and Yewa are already locking horns in a battle of who will produce the next governor of the state in 2027. And political bigwigs from the sections are leaving no stone unturned as some of them have already begun ground work with the governorship seat on their sight. Some of those said to be contending for the Governorship seat from Yewa/Awori axis are: Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi; a three time contestant, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI); Adekunle Abudulkabir Akinlade (Triple A); a House of Representatives member, Isiaq Abiodun Akinlade and the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

While the major contenders from Egba are: former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; Ex- Nigerian envoy to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji Isola; Senator Lanre Tejuoso, former Commissioner for Sports, Bukola Olopade; former Minister of Mines and Steel, Lekan Adegbite and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun. The Yewa/Awori block are better positioned to produce the next helmsman of the state and this is because they remain the only division yet to produce a Governor since the creation of the State 47 years ago. Supporters of the contenders have started making frantic efforts in selling their candidates.

Yayi fighting many battles from within

Yayi, a Senator representing Ogun West and a strong from Yewa is currently in a fierce battle from within his region. His biggest challenge is his inability to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he is truly from Yewaland. Many people, including traditional rulers from Yewaland are insisting that the Lagos returnee is not from Yewa as he claims. Yayi, who had spent all his political life in Lagos, was a two-time Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District before crossing to Ogun State and this has made it more difficult for him to convince Yewa/Awori and the entire Ogun people that he hails from Yewa.

Some people are of the belief that the Federal lawmaker is from Ekiti State, where is father was buried. But, Yayi has vehemently denied this, telling whoever that cared to know that he is a true Yewa man, who hails from Payi linage in Ilaro, the headquarters of Yewaland. To solidify his indigeneship of Yewa, Yayi earned one of the highest cheiftaincy titles in the land, Aremo of Yewaland (head of princes). He was installed by the Olu of Ilaro and the Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, who has been one of the staunch supporters of Yayi. Investigation by Sunday Telegraph revealed that Oba Olugbenle’s support for Yayi is not sitting well with other traditional rulers, who have vowed to work against his emergence as the governor of the state.

A traditional ruler from Yewa, who spoke to our correspondent under the condition of anonymity insisted that, Yayi is not from Yewa and Ogun State. The monarch said it was regrettable that the Federal lawmaker has sealed the lips of the entire Yewaland, including top traditional rulers. “What is happening in Yewaland is unacceptable. These people blindly supporting Yayi know that he is not from here but they have all sold their conscience. “When the time comes, we, I mean those of us that have not sold our conscience will speak out and stand against this abnormality”, the monarch said. Apart from struggling to convince Yewa people of his true origin, Yayi is also fighting another battle with the people of Ota/Awori division also from Yewa.

The people of Ota/Awori, who hold the highest votes in Ogun West, are insisting that, if the District must produce the next governor of the state, it must be from their section. This battle almost turned bloody last Saturday at the 2023 Iganmode Day celebration in Ota, when supporters of Yayi clashed with some indigenes of Ota. At the ceremony, Yayi in his usual political style, had mobilised hundreds of his supporters and was making a grand entry into the venue, when his security details and the aide of the Deputy Governor and a member of the House of Representatives from Ota, Tunji Akinosi, engaged in a fisticuffs.

This development has further proven that Yayi is not getting the support of the Ota/Awori people. There is also information flying around in the political circle that the Deputy Governor, Mrs. No- imot Salako-Oyedele, who is also from Ota/Awori division is working against Yayi’s Governorship ambition. Sunday Telegraph also gathered that many leaders in the Yewa/ Ota/Awori are opposed to the possibility of Yayi’s candidacy.

Egba launches Sarafa Isola into Governorship race

On Thursday, December 14, prominent sons and daughters of Egba land hosted the immediate past Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji Isola, to a reception to honour him for his meritorious service to his fatherland. The event would have just been a colourful reception if not for the constant chanting of “Sarafa for Governor 2027” by musicians and top politicians at the event. The event, which was attended by the three first class monarchs in Egba Land – the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Saka Matemilola and the Osile Oke-Ona of Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, saw the Egba sending a clear message to other divisions of the state that it was their turn to rule the state.

The Egba are hinging their argument on the claim that they cannot wait for another 16 years before coming back to power. The Egba had produced Senator Ibikunle Amosun as the Governor between 2011 and 2019 and therefore cannot wait for Yewa and Remos/Ijebus to rule for 16 years before producing another governor. Isola, while addressing guests at the event who included: former Governor Ibikunle Amosun and Senator Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello, described Ogun State as a politically divided state, where no sustainable development can take place.

He argued that for Ogun State to attain its full potentials, the political class must jettison hostile takeover of power and practice politics of continuity and sustainable development. “What we have seen here today transcend beyond Egbaland because what has happened today was a kind of conglomerate, consisting of good people across Ogun State and beyond, who believe in this course and have identified with this course. “In Ogun State today, we are too politically divided and it is very clear that no state can develop within eight years which is the maximum term of any state government. “What develops a society is sustainable development. I will continue to mention that Navy Captain Oladeinde Joseph (a former military Governor of Ogun State) spoke to me and identified hostile succession as the problem with our state.

“I want to enjoin all of us, particularly our traditional rulers, because that happens to be the only permanent feature, to work towards ensuring that hostile succession is a thing of the past in Ogun State. “And I’m challenging everybody in the political class to also take up the challenge, the potentials of this state is quite enormous. I look forward to a state where all us will see ourselves as partners in progress”, Isola said. Also speaking, another governorship seat contender, Bukola Olopade, declared that it was the turn of the Egba to rule the state by 2027″. Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello, while throwing her support for Isola said: “He (Isola) just ended up being such a wonderful gift to the nation. I hope that he will continue to have success. I hope that he continues to have active participation in politics and I hope he continues to have positions where he can contribute to the growth of the state and the country”.

Governor Abiodun yet to endorse anybody

In all this, Governor Dapo Abiodun has not endorsed neither has he shown preference to any of the contenders. The governor, according to information at the disposal of Sunday Telegraph is being careful not to make the same mistakes his predecessors (Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ibikunle Amosun) made by coming out to endorse a successor. Speaking to our correspondent, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Hon. Timothy Odedina, said it was too early for now to tip anyone out of the contenders to succeed Governor Abiodun.

“For now, it is too early to start talking about who will succeed Governor Abiodun. Besides, the governor himself will not come out openly to endorse anybody for now. I believe the governor is still focusing on his second term. “It is too early for anybody to determine the next governor of the state. The leaders of the party are yet to decide on which section of the state will produce the next governor. “We are still waiting for the directive of the governor and other leaders of the party. “Who becomes the Governor of Ogun State is not only determined by the party, neither is it singlehandedly determined by the governor.

There has to be wide consultation with stakeholders, traditional rulers and other leaders in the state. “But, if the Egba present a formidable candidate and the Governor supports him, the person will win and if the Yewa also presents a formidable candidate and the Governor approve of him, the person will win. “But, we are not sure if Remo or Ijebu will present anybody under this dispensation. The fight, according to what we are seeing is between Yewa and Egba”, Odedina, the youth leader of APC in Odeda Local Government Area said.