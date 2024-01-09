Uneasy calm as bandits relocate to Abuja

There are indications that kidnapping and other nefarious activities have been on the increase on a daily basis in Abuja, because bandits and terrorists were relocating in droves from the North West and North East regions to the Federal Capital Territory. Reports revealed that due to the constant bombardment of the enclaves of these non state actors by the security forces, many of them who survived the superior fire powers, have been escaping, to safer places including Abuja. In recent times the deteriorating security situation in FCT and it’s neighbouring states like, Kaduna, Niger and Nasarawa have lend credence to the alleged relocation of bandits and terrorists to the nation’s capital. Before now, there have been pockets of kidnapping for ransom in remote communities of the FCT, but now, it is coming almost on a daily basis.

Recent trends

Inside Abuja gathered that many communities in Abaji and Kwali Area Councils that share boundaries with Niger state have experienced several kidnapping incidences. The Kuje Area Council, has also not been free from banditry and kidnapping that sometimes turn bloody. The Bwari Area Council, is currently where the fear of the unknown has gripped many residents. Pastor, others killed Just recently, suspected armed bandits invaded some Abuja-Niger boundary Communities, and reportedly killed a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. The deceased named Asoquo, was until his death, an Assistant Director, at the Education Secretariat of the Feeral Capital Territiry Administration (FCTA) During the unfortunate incident, three other people were killed, while the two children of the deceased pastor and 37 other persons were killed. Inside Abuja confirmed that tension has continued to mount in Bwari Area Council of FCT and some communities in neighbouring Niger state over the incessant invasion by bandits. It was learnt that the kidnapped victims were still with their captors who are demanding for a N50m ransom per person. A youth leader in Bwari, Zakka Nehemiah confirmed that for the past one week, beginning from the 23rd of December, 2023 residents have never had peace, due to the uninterrupted invasion by the bandits.

Nehemiah stated that a brother to one of the Councillors in Bwari Area Council, was kidnapped in the farm, while many were taken from their various homes. Particularly, the Communities of Garam and Kuduru were said to have the highest number of the Kidnap victims. On Saturday, December 23, bandits invaded Garam community, which is five minutes drive from Bwari killing a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, while kidnapping 13 other person’s. On Thursday December 28, bandits again invaded Kuduru, which shares a boundary with Garam, and kidnapped 18 persons. A resident of Garam, who identified herself as Mrs. Juliana said the first house the bandits entered, they asked for the house of their target. She stated: “The bandits entered a wrong house, kidnapped two boys who later led them to the house of their target. “When they got there, they kidnapped the entire family, but while leaving the house, they shot the man (their target), who is a pastor at the Redeemed Christians Church of God in the presence of his wife and their three children.”

Police officers injured

It was gathered that the lingering insecurity in Abuja suburbs, especially Bwari Area Council has worsened with two Police officers reportedly Injured by bandits, while also kidnapping unspecified number of people. Inside Abuja gathered that the armed bandits on early Wednesday morning struck again at Zuma community, located in Bwari Area council, where they allegedly attacked some Police officers, injuring two. A resident of the community who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that while the injured officers have been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, the families of the victims were yet to be reached by the bandits. Both Kuduru and Azu communities, located within Bwari Area Council have been reportedly attacked between December 23rd and 31st, kidnapping many. These attacks were said to have become very endemic, because communities bordering Abuja and Niger state were also said to be hideouts for the bandits. A resident of Garam, who simply identified herself as Mrs. Juliana said the first house the bandits entered, they asked for the house of their target. Inside Abuja has also confirmed that many residents, especially non natives, within the Bwari and other border communities are already fleeing their homes, in search of safe havens.

Security alert from Bwari youths

Another factor that has heightened fears among residents, especially in Bwari Area is the information circulated by youths in Bwari Area Council, alleging that suspected bandits have occupied many of the surrounding mountains and forests within the locality. One of the leaders of the youths, who is also the President of Coalition of Nigeria Youth on Security and safety affairs CONYSSA FCT, Nehemiah Zaka had called on security agencies to be at alert. He claimed that intelligence report has it that suspected armed men were planning to attack Ushafa, one of the major communities in Bwari Area Council. Zaka said, ” Tukuba forest is a kidnappers camp in Kuje which is under Gaube Ward of Kuje Area Council. Kuyeri village mountain through Gidan Dogo village is in kwaku’ Ward under Bwari Area Council is a kidnappers camp “These places shared boarders to Kagarko Local Government and the other one in kuje share boarders with Nasarawa. Late Hon. Dara family paid a Ransom of 3 million just yesterday.

“Between 23rd December 2023 to 4th January, 2024 less than two weeks , more than 200 people has been kidnapped in Bwari Area Council, Kuje Area Council and her boarder communities in Tafa local government and Kagarko local government. Currently we are under serious attack by bandits “Government herself has directly and indirectly create insecurity in FCT and is just matter of time that we all will be consume…. God forbid. “The grazing reserve in Kawu ward under Bwari Area Council, grazing reserve in Karshi through Kuje axis and that of Gwagwalada and kwali is a deliberate and calculated attempt to cleans us up in the near future. “Ninety per cent ( 90%) of grazing reserve has been occupied by blood sucking monsters called bandits and not the real Fulanis with initial intention. There is an urgent need for FCT Youth Stakeholders Forum to raise and speak with one voice. “Bandits from Zamfara, Katsina have currently occupied these reserves in their numbers. I have an audience with one of the victims recently from Kawu ward and he confessed to have heard them calling more members from Zamfara axis to come over to Abuja. “Irrespective of our difference in religion and tribe, let’s secure FCT. Alhaji from Zuma 1 and his entire family about 7 were kidnapped few days ago. “Let’s have a political solution or else we will be consume in nearest future”, Zaka added.

Police response

The Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, had dismissed the alleged relocation of bandits, assuring residents of their safety. Josephine said, ” It is imperative that individuals refrain from disseminating unverified information from the comfort of their homes, as it may incite unnecessary panic in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Instead, we encourage the public to responsibly share any pertinent information with the appropriate authorities. “In Bwari, the Commissioner of Police, on the 3rd of January 2024, diligently visited all communities in the region. During these visits, he engaged with community leaders, assessed security arrangements, and took proactive measures, including deploying additional personnel and an armored police vehicle. Despite these efforts, concerns have been raised about perceived inactivity. “However, we would like to emphasize that revealing detailed security strategies publicly poses a risk to their effectiveness. We appreciate your cooperation and urge citizens to exercise restraint in sharing potentially misleading or mischievous posts. Working in harmony with the police will undoubtedly contribute to a safer and more secure environment for all”. Even when security agencies, especially the police have given assurance that enough measures have been put in place to deter these criminals, residents have refused to be consoled.