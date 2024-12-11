Uneasy Calm As Another Okuama Chieftain Dies In Military Custody

Share

Again, another elder statesman, Pa Dennis Okugbaye, an 81 years old man, that was arrested after the killing of 17 military officers and soldiers at Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, has died in military custody.

This happened six days after the death of the President-General of the community, Pa James Achovwuko Oghoroko, a 72-year-old man, in the same military custody.

The death of this second person, out of the six arrested leaders, including Prof Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Mrs. Mabel Owhemu and Mr. Dennis Malaka, had led to pandemonium in the community.

They were arrested since August 18 and 20 respectively this year and were kept in detention without trial. Amidst tears, the son of the deseased, Pastor Akpos Okugbaye, yesterday broke the news of his father’s death.

It was gathered that the military were bringing Okugbaye, from Port Harcourt, Rivers State when he slumped and died of shock and they returned his corpse back.

