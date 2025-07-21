UNDP, TETFund Seal Pact To Establish Innovation Hubs In Varsities

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has partnered with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to establish and expand innovation hubs across Nigerian universities.

Speaking during a meeting with a UNDP delegation in Abuja on Monday, TETFund Executive Secretary Sonny Echono said the partnership aligns with the Fund’s core interventions in innovation, skills development, and research commercialization.

“This partnership is aimed at providing the right infrastructure and environment for Nigeria’s youthful, innovative population to thrive,” Echono said.

He revealed that TETFund is already supporting over 60 innovation hubs in tertiary institutions and plans to integrate them with UNDP-supported centers.

“We started with 18 hubs and are scaling to 68 this year. We’re also developing six regional labs, investing in energy efficiency in nine universities, and collaborating with local industries for practical training,” he added.

UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Elsie Attafuah, commended TETFund’s strategic direction and affirmed UNDP’s commitment to youth-driven innovation.

“By September, we would have established eight innovation spaces in universities. But the goal is not just to build hubs, it’s to co-invest in ideas and scale them,” she said.

Attafuah also emphasized the need to connect innovation with jobs, trade, and technology, including artificial intelligence and value-chain development.

“We want to work with you to transform Nigeria’s natural wealth into economic value and sustainable livelihoods,” she added.

She noted that the resources for UNDP’s support are primarily sourced from Nigeria’s federal allocations channeled through the UN system, underscoring the importance of collaborative governance and co-investment.