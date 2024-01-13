UNDP Set To Establish Climate Peace Hub In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government and United Nations Develop- ment Program (UNDP) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement and Letter of Agreement for the implementation of Climate -Peace Hub in Illela Local Government Area of the state.

The MOA was signed on the State Government side by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Idris Muhammad Gobir while the LOA was signed by the Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Welfare, Ya’u Muhammad Danda. Mr. Blessed Chirimuta who is the Deputy Representative, Operations and Officer in Charge of the UNDP in the Nigeria signed on behalf of the organization.

The event which was held at the Government House, Sokoto was also attended by the Commissioner of Women and Children Affairs, Representatives of Commissioners of local governments and youths and sports development, permanent Secretaries, sole administrator of Illela Local Government Area, directors and other personalities.

The signing of the agreements is a culmination of a series of planning activities towards the realisation of the initiative that aims to improve livelihoods, curtail conflict risk and mitigate climate change impact.

The state government has provided land and other required facilities at Ille-la for the project while the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Welfare will coordinate all stakeholders in the implementation of the project which the UNDP will source funding for.