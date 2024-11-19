UNDP Partners Anambra Govt, Establishes Innovation Makerspace

Share

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has partnered with the Anambra State Government to establish a cutting-edge Makerspace through the Solution Innovation District (SID).

The initiative aligns with the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo’s visionary agenda of “Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere,” and aims to empower the youths, drive innovation, and foster economic growth across the state.

Speaking during the launch of the Makerspace, Soludo was optimistic the Makerspace would unlock new opportunities, drive economic growth, and empower local talent.

He said: “Through collaborative partnerships such as the UNDP, we will pave the way for innovation. I believe that technology is the bridge to a prosperous future, and we are immensely delighted to embark on this journey with UNDP.

“Our long-term vision is to raise a powerful Anambra Digital Tribe who will drive economic transformation through innovation, position Anambra as Africa’s Silicon Valley and make a significant impact on the global stage.

“The value of Anambra’s Makerspace’s in entrepreneurship development is multifaceted. The Makerspace will provide young entrepreneurs with the tools and resources needed to turn ideas into tangible prototypes, facilitating the testing and refinement of products.

“Breaking barriers to innovation, the space enables entrepreneurs to experiment and iterate without significant upfront costs.

“Thus, entrepreneurs are equipped with the resources to ignite ideas, permitting prototyping, testing and refinement of products.

“What’s more, the Makerspace is forward-looking and promotes technological know-how through offering trainings and workshops, enabling skill refinement and keeping entrepreneurs abreast with emerging technologies. ”

UNDP Resident Representative, Ms. Elsie Attafuah, described the launch as a landmark for young entrepreneurs, artisans, and innovators of the state and African region at large, as she reflected on the significance of Nigeria’s youthful population whom she insisted were invaluable assets as a result of their talents.

“The ability to create and innovate locally is not just a matter of choice; it is essential for economic resilience and growth.”

Ms. Attafuah who acknowledged the support of the Anambra state government and private sector partners, dedicated to ensuring the Makerspace remains sustainable, accessible, and impactful, also extended gratitude to the Mastercard Foundation for its support in the establishment of the Makerspaces. Redefining entrepreneur.

“The Makerspace puts young women, persons with disabilities, persons with low literacy skills and those living in non-urban areas at the forefront, for economic growth synonymous with social progress – leaving no one behind.

“The Makerspace is a launchpad for ideas that address real-state challenges extending to wider challenges of the nation. As such this space will bridge the gap between education and employability, enhancing the quality of life for all who live in Anambra and Nigeria.

“Empowering communities and preserving Nigeria’s rich culture, the space blends art, technology, and local craftsmanship, igniting creative capabilities in the region.”

Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Innovation and Business Incubation, Chinwe Okoli, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership saying, “We are immensely delighted to have UNDP support Mr. Governor’s vision for the Solution Innovation District as we continue to build the Anambra Innovation Ecosystem.

“The Solution Innovation District is designed to attract opportunities like this from leading institutions, further cementing Anambra’s position as a hub for innovation and creativity.

She highlighted the Makerspace’s cutting-edge features, stating, “The facility will be equipped for robotics, textiles, and electronics, with dedicated sections for design, prototyping, and advanced technological experimentation.

“It will also include collaborative zones for brainstorming, ideation, and project pitching. Importantly, the Makerspace will integrate designs that celebrate Anambra’s rich heritage while meeting global standards.”

“The project stems from the UNDP-Anambra Stakeholders Meeting on Digital Transformation and Tech Development held in August 2024.

“This strategic dialogue highlighted critical gaps in the state’s innovation ecosystem, particularly within tertiary institutions, and laid the foundation for this transformative partnership.

“The Makerspace will bridge these gaps by fostering collaboration among academia, industry, and government while serving as a launchpad for the commercialization of groundbreaking ideas.

“The Makerspace will incorporate green building materials, energy-efficient systems, and sustainable waste management practices. By involving local youth and artisans in its design, construction, and operations, the project not only nurtures local talent but also reinforces its commitment to environmental stewardship and community ownership.

“The Makerspace is a highlight of the upcoming Anambra Innovation Week 2024, scheduled for November 25–29, 2024.

“This event celebrates the state’s remarkable strides in technology and innovation under the theme Creating the Future of Africa Now serving as a premier platform to showcase and celebrate Africa’s dynamic innovation ecosystem.”

The Makerspace aligns seamlessly with the vision to position Anambra as a regional leader in technology, entrepreneurship, and creativity.” Local firms will lead the remodeling, repurposing, and furnishing of the facility, which is set to become fully operational within six months.

