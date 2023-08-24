Undp Organises Leadership Retreat For Nigerian Govs

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is organising a three-day leadership retreat for governors in Nigeria. The programme, which is scheduled for August 24- 27 in Kigali, Rwanda, according to a statement from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) secretariat, is part of the UNDP’s commitment to raising the level of governance in Africa and other parts of the world.

The statement quoted Lealem Berhand Dinku of UNDP as saying that: “In today’s dynamic world, the multiplicity of megatrends – ranging from invisible threats to democratic governance, the impact of an increasingly digital and innovation-driven society, a looming job crisis, a growing youth population with an elusive youth dividend, the rapid pace of urbanisation, a highly globalised world, to rising climate change, pose tremendous challenges for African countries.”

Dinku added that: “A new leadership approach is required to transform these challenges into opportunities.” According to the UN agency: “The programme is designed to provide a transformative platform for public officials to collectively reflect, learn and exchange insights on effective leadership and complex challenges.

“By focusing on experiential learning, exploration and reflection, the distinguished participants will be equipped with the necessary skills and competencies to lead in highly complex and uncertain environments.”

Among speakers at the retreat are Governors Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Babajide Sanwo- Olu (Lagos) and Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra). Others are President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, former President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Arkebe Oqubay (Senior Minister and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia), among others.