UNDP offers N200m support to Bayelsa MSMEs

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has offered a N200 million support to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Bayelsa State.

Leader of the UNDP team, Joyce Oboro, who presented a cheque to Governor Douye Diri at the Government House in Yenagoa on Monday, said the objective of the initiative, which was co-sponsored by the European Union, is to mitigate the effect of the current socio-economic challenges through the empowerment of medium and small businesses across various sectors.

She said the components of the programme include financial support and capacity building while the cluster-based approach will be adopted to achieve set objectives.

Expressing the optimism that the project will stimulate economic growth and improve the standard of living of Bayelsans, Oboro urged well-meaning groups and individuals to key into the project.

Governor Douye Diri, in his remarks, welcomed the partnership between the government and the UNDP to develop MSMEs in the state.

The Bayelsa governor expressed delight over the partnership and said his administration was already doing a lot in developing and supporting MSMEs.