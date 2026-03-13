UNDP, EU, Others Train Borno Journalists On Peace Building, Conflict Reporting

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in partnership with European Union (EU), and other development partners have trained Borno State journalists to enhance their capacity on peace building, reintegration and conflict reporting.

The 3 day workshop organised in Maiduguri with a theme” Enhancing Media Capacity for Peace Building and Reintegration Reporting. in Nigeria”, attracted over 70 journalist from both print and broadcast media.

At the event, topics on gender and conflict sensitive reporting, solution journalism and ethics were discussed.

Speaking during the workshop, the representative of the UNDP, Yakaka Mandara said the UNDP is operating in 11 Local Government Areas of Borno State, 6 LGAs in Yobe and 3 LGAs in Adamawa.

“We do a lot of activities in close collaboration with the government and other development partners in then areas of rebuilding markets, shelters, water facilities, education among others, ” Mandara said.

Also Speaking, the representative of the state government and Special Adviser to Governor Babagana Zulum on Media, Mallam Dauda Iliya said, “The workshop with the theme Enhanced their capacity of the Media for Peace building and integration is timely, as it is inline with the state governments Borno model mechanism that promote peace and post conflict recovery in the state.

He urged journalists in the state to pattner with the state government, UNDP and other partners in post conflict recovery and rebuilding efforts inline with the 25 year development and 10 strategic plan.

In his presentation on the role of Media in community base peace building and social corhesion, Mr Fidelix Mbah dwelled on conflict sensitive reporting code and ethics of journalism, accuracy, facts base reporting and solution base reporting.

Also the state Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade AbdulKareem Haruns urged journalist to embrace solution base journalism rather than criticizing and identifying the problems without profeting solutions.