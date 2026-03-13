UNDP, EU, Others Train Borno Journalists In Peacebuilding, Conflict Reporting

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the European Union (EU), and other Development partners have trained journalists in Borno State to enhance their capacity on peacebuilding process, reintegration and conflict sensitive reporting.

The three-day workshop in Maiduguri attracted over 70 journalists from both print and broadcast. The representative of the UNDP Yakaka Mandara said the body is also operating in Yobe State.

Mandara said: “We work on many activities in close collaboration with the government and other Development partners in the areas of rebuilding markets, shelters, water facilities and education, among others.”