UNDP Ends Inclusive Insurance Training Programme In Nigeria

Share

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has successfully concluded its “Train the Trainers” support programme, aimed at promoting inclusive insurance practices in Nigeria.

The four-month programme, implemented in partnership with the College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM), equipped participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to develop and implement effective inclusive insurance strategies.

The programme brought together selected trainees from the National Insurance Com mission (NAICOM), the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), and representatives from various in surance companies.

Mr. Lanre Ojuola, Director of Operations at the NIA, lauded the initiative, noting its significance in enhancing the insurance industry’s capacity to deliver innovative solutions that benefit underserved populations.

The programme is part of the UNDP’s Insurance and Risk Finance Facility, which seeks to build capacity within the insurance industry to promote financial inclusion and reduce vulnerability.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

