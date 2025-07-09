UNDP, Abia Partner On Accelerated Devt In SMEs, Agric, Energy

After several fact finding visits and meetings, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has finally entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Abia State government to provide the framework for accelerated sustainable development of critical areas of the economy.

UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms Elsie Attafuah, told Governor Alex Otti in a pre signing chat, that the world body is impressed by the achievements of his administration, stating that the MoU aligns with the UNDP’s mission to drive inclusive and sustainable development at the sub-national level.

“We are inspired by the progress here in Abia. This MoU is not just a formality; it represents our commitment to co-investing in Abia for a better Nigeria,” Attafuah said.

She explained that the partnership covers specific critical areas of development including SME’s, digitalization, energy, agriculture among others, and assured of the support of the UNDP in the launch of the Aba Export Growth Lab.

According to the UNDP country Rep, the partnership with Abia State is “the first landmark MoU” that they have signed with the State within the context of what they call, ‘Integrated Smart State Accelerated Development’ which she described as historic.

“I think what is crucial is that we are co-investing into the future of development together. So, we are here for the signing of the MoU, and secondly, to support you as we launch the Aba Export Growth Lab today.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of UNDP, indeed the United Nations as a whole, let me say how proud we are of you for the vision that you have, for the exemplary leadership and I think increasingly, Abia is showing the way as an epitome of the subnational that is really doing what matters, and particularly in times like this,” Attafuah said.

Responding, Governor Alex Otti described the MoU as a significant milestone in the relationship between Abia State Government and the UNDP as well as a journey to the sustainable development of the State.

According to him, the partnership is expected to bring technical expertise, capacity building, and funding support to key sectors in Abia, in line with the UNDP’s accelerated development framework, and thanked the UNDP representative for the successful signing of the MoU.

“For us, this MoU marks a significant time in our journey. It means clearly that, we can count on your support because we have a document,” Otti said and assured, “We will go about to do what we have to do to ensure that we do not let you down with the commissioning of the Aba Export Growth Lab later today.”

The Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to equitable development, emphasizing that the primary purpose of government is to ensure the welfare and security of its people, which the people need, among other enabling environment essential to economic growth, to excel.

He described the MoU as a turning point in the State’s development trajectory and pledged full implementation of the provisions.

“Our people are ready; we just need to provide the right environment and support. We have people with entrepreneurial hands to produce. Just a minimal support from government in terms of creating the right environment for their businesses to grow is our duty.”