Underwriting Firm Appoints Chairman

Guinea Insurance Plc has appointed Mr. Temitope Borishade as the chairman of its board, along with three non-executive directors to drive longterm growth.

In a statement by the Company Secretary, Chinenye Nwankwo, the appointments follow the completion of tenure for six outgoing directors, who have diligently served the company, saying that the appointed non-executive directors were Mrs. Bernice Izilen Okosun, Mrs. Ijeoma Pearl Okoro and Dr. Nkemakonam Chukwukaodinaka Okeke.

Borishade has experience in corporate strategy, governance, business development, accounting, and finance. He is a partner at Borishade & Co., a consulting firm specializing in these areas.

Before establishing Borishade & Co., he held significant leadership roles, including serving as Deputy Managing Director at Enugu Electricity Distribution Company and Managing Director at Global Scansystems Technology Ltd.

Also, Okosun is a distinguished lawyer, chartered insurer and risk management expert with over three decades of experience in the insurance, oil and gas and financial services sectors.

She previously served as general manager of Risk Management & Claims at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and was a director on the Board of NNPC Captive Insurance Company in Guernsey, UK.

She is a fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and associate of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators (CISA). Okoro is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in the insurance and development sectors.

A trustee of the Rotary Foundation, she has also held key leadership roles at Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc.

Okoro serves with the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, where she focuses on partnerships and humanitarian services. She obtained a post-graduate diploma in management from the University of Nigeria.

Okeke has over 30 years of experience spanning engineering, economics, academia, and governance.

He obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in monetary economics and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in management from Howard University, USA as well as a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

His career in public service includes two consecutive terms as the Deputy Governor of Anambra State from 2014 to 2022.

