Underwriters hail insurance college’s pioneer rector’s achievements

Underwriters of the Nigerian insurance industry have commended Dr Yeside Oyetayo, the outgoing Rector of the College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM), for her exceptional contributions to the development and advancement of the institute. They gave their commendation during the send-forth event in her honour at the college’s campus in Asese area of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

Mr Edwin Igbiti, President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), commended Oyetayo as a trailblaser and acknowledged her lasting legacy. Igbiti emphasised Oyetayo’s significant impact, crediting her with elevating the college to an admirable stature. The CIIN president said that he respected her decision to pursue other aspirations and wishing her success in all future endeavors. He said: “Much as I would have loved to continue to have you as the rector, I respect your desire to go back to the university and pursue your dream. “I believe you are still part of the college and indeed the CIIN, and I wish you all the best that you truly deserve in your future endeavors.” Similarly, Sir Muftau Oyegunle, Past President of CIIN, expressed gratitude to Oyetayo for her efforts in building the college, recognising the immense dedication and expertise required to establish an organisation from scratch. He highlighted Oyetayo’s pivotal role in the college’s growth and extended wellwishes for her continued success in the future. Oyegule said: “I was not part of the team that recruited Oyetayo, but I can confidently say that they did a good job for CIIN and that is why it wasn’t easy getting a successor for her job. “To build an organisation from ground zero means you must have the knowledge, experience, commitment and passion to see the growth.

“Oyetayo built the college, and we are grateful for this. She is still young, so we wish her more success in life. Commenting, Mrs Yetunde Ilori, Chairman, CIFM, said that the selection of Oyetayo about ten years ago for the job of the rector was not difficult. According to her, Oyetayo “stood out” among familiar professionals known to be high performers. Ilori, also DirectorGeneral, Nigerian Insurers Association(NIA), stated that the outgone rector put in her best to ensure the college became what everyone is proud of today. She explained that the outgone rector’s dedication, passion, hardwork and commitment to all tasks and projects executed during her tenure, significantly contributing to the success recorded by the college since inception.