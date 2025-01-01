Underwriter Gets IQNET-Recognised Certificate

Share

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and a leading life insurance service provider in Nigeria, has successfully passed a comprehensive audit, which has resulted in the issuance of an International Certification Network IQNET)-recognised certificate, confirming that the company has implemented and maintained a Quality Management System, by DQS Holding, according to a press release.

The system covers the scope of Life Insurance and fulfils the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015. DQS Holding GmbH is the holding company of the worldwide DQS Group, a Frankfurt-based group that provides assessments and certifications of management systems and processes of any type.

The statement said: “This milestone marks a significant advancement for the company and reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and operational excellence in the insurance industry.

“This rigorous audit process assessed various operational aspects, financial practices, and adherence to regulatory standards, highlighting Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited’s dedication to exceeding industry best practices and fostering an environment of integrity and accountability.

“As a trusted provider of insurance solutions, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited recognises the importance of maintaining customer confidence.

The successful completion of the audit, along with the IQNET-recognised certification, enhances the company’s reputation in the market and strengthens its relationships with valued clients.

Moreover, it reflects a proactive approach to risk management and organisational governance, which are essential components in safeguarding the interests of policyholders.”

Commenting on the certification, Akinjide Orimolade, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Insurance, stated: “We are thrilled to receive this certification, which recognises our commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance and accountability.

This accomplishment reflects our exceptional team’s hard work and dedication and reinforces our promise to our clients and stakeholders.”

