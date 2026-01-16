Understanding The New Tax Laws

The recent tax legislation reforms in Nigeria have brought four new tax statutes into existence. The new laws were distilled from a harmonization of all tax laws previously in force in the country.

The four statutes – Nigeria Tax Act 2025; Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025; Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act 2025; and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act 2025 – will govern the tax landscape in Nigeria with effect from this year.

As taxable persons, relevant government agencies, foreign investors, and tax authorities adjust their tax planning, compliance mechanisms, and operating systems in preparation for the commencement of the new tax regime, there are high expectations among key stakeholders that an ecosystem with minimal controversy between tax authorities and taxpayers will be the new experience.

While the reform seems to have gone to great lengths to simplify tax procedures, engender administrative equity, reduce the tax burden on low-income earners, incentivize small businesses, encourage large-scale investments, and enhance fiscal justice in anticipation of a high degree of mutual understanding, transparency, and voluntary compliance; there is no gainsaying the fact that disputes over tax assessments, administrative proceedings, and regulatory enforcement are still bound to occur.

Though, Nigeria’s tax system has long been criticised for being fragmented, complex, and difficult to navigate. With multiple laws governing income tax, capital gains, VAT, and stamp duties, compliance often required expert intervention. In June 2025, the Federal Government took a decisive step to address these challenges by signing four major tax legislations into law.

These include the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025, the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria Act 2025, and the Nigeria Revenue Service Act 2025. Together, these laws introduce a unified and modern tax regime designed to streamline administration, close loopholes, and improve transparency.

The new system officially took effect from January 1, 2026, giving individuals and businesses a limited window to understand and prepare for the changes. One of the most significant reforms is the consolidation of income and capital gains taxation. Previously, companies paid income tax under the Companies Income Tax Act at 30 per cent, while capital gains were taxed separately at 10 per cent.

Under the new Nigeria Tax Act, all company profits, including capital gains, are combined and taxed at a flat rate of 30 per cent. This means businesses must now consider the tax implications of asset sales as part of their overall profit planning. Indeed, for individuals, capital gains are no longer taxed separately but are assessed under personal income tax rates.

This change has important implications for investors, entrepreneurs, and professionals who earn income from asset disposals. It makes proper financial planning more important than ever, especially when applying for loans or making long term investment decisions.

Another major development is the introduction of a minimum effective tax rate of 15 per cent for qualifying multinational companies. This rule ensures that large companies operating in Nigeria cannot reduce their tax burden below this threshold through aggressive tax planning.

While this primarily affects multinational enterprises, its ripple effects may be felt across supply chains, pricing structures, and employment decisions. According to the Chairman of Nigeria’s Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, an expert in taxation and fiscal, the tax reforms are aimed at improving revenue, fostering economic growth, and simplifying Nigeria’s complex tax system. It should also be noted that the new tax law introduces a Controlled Foreign Company framework.

Now, Nigerian companies with controlling interests in foreign subsidiaries may be taxed on undistributed foreign profits unless they can justify why such profits cannot be repatriated. This is aimed at reducing profit shifting and strengthening Nigeria’s tax base.

And, for small and medium sized businesses, the tax reforms bring both clarity and responsibility. The flat corporate tax rate simplifies calculations, while small companies below the prescribed turnover threshold remain exempt from corporate income tax.

However, compliance expectations are higher, and accurate record keeping is no longer optional. Also, one area with direct relevance to everyday Nigerians is the reform of Value Added Tax administration, the introduction of a mandatory Electronic Fiscal System means businesses must digitally record and report taxable transactions. This system enhances transparency and reduces disputes with tax authorities.

Importantly, the new law allows businesses to recover input VAT on services and fixed assets if properly documented and claimed within the required timeframe.

It is worthy of mention and note that the tax treatment of digital assets has also been clarified. Profits from digital asset transactions are now expressly taxable, removing long standing uncertainty. As digital investments become more popular in Nigeria, this clarity helps investors plan better and avoid unexpected liabilities.

From a financial services perspective, these changes directly affect how individuals and businesses approach borrowing and investing. Lenders increasingly rely on verified income, compliant financial records, and sustainable cash flow when assessing loan applications.

Under the new tax regime, businesses seeking loans must demonstrate proper tax compliance, while individuals must understand how their taxable income is calculated. In fact, these reforms reinforce the importance of responsible financial planning.

Whether you are applying for a personal loan, a business loan, or exploring investment opportunities, understanding Nigeria’s tax environment helps you make informed decisions. It also improves your credibility as a borrower and strengthens your long term financial stability