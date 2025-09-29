Understanding Success Of Education In C’River State

The Commissioner for Education in Cross River State, Prof. Stephen Adi Odey, stands as one of the most successful and quietly impactful public servants in Nigeria. Prof. Odey, through his works as an educationist, has not only shaped the education sector in Cross River State but also helped shape lives to compliment the governor of the state, Prince Bassey Otu.

As the continent continues to search for visionary leaders, who blend administrative acumen, professionalism with social consciousness, Prof. Odey trajectory offers a compelling portrait of what Impactful Governance, empathy, and excellence can look like when harmoniously combined.

The professor, who has not hidden his admiration for global impact in the education sector, strongly believes that the ongoing reforms in the sector will put the state on the global economic map. In a recent speech he delivered, he said: “In making that shift, Cross River State is taking the lead for Nigeria and the African continent to follow.

So many Nigerian administrations I have known have been hostage to educational events, doubling down time and again on state intervention rather than having the conviction to reform”. In another event, Prof Stephen Odey said: “The education sector in Cross River State under my watch through the mandate of my Governor, Prince Bassey Out, is proving different.

After two years of difficult reforms, Cross River – under Governor Bassey Otu – is now poised to fulfil the promise of its taking the lead in the education sector, rapidly growing to be known as the ‘Most Educated State’ in Africa with strategic coastal location along the Gulf of Guinea.” As a state generally known as the first federal capital of Nigeria, the Commissioner of Education, Prof. Odey could have rested on inherited privilege.

Instead, he forged a path marked by grit, discipline, and an unrelenting commitment to adding value — not only for the good people of Cross River, but also for Nigeria’s educational growth.

The Ministry of Education under Prof. Odey superintends over 1,055 public primary schools, 310 public secondary schools & technical colleges and regulates the operation of 867 private nursery/primary schools & 497 private secondary schools & colleges.

The ministry also controls and supervises the following Institutions/MDAs: University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), College of Education, Akamkpa, Teachers Continuous Training Institute, Biase and Institute of Technology and Management, Ugep.

The MDAs are State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), State Secondary Education Board (SSEB), Science and Technical Education Board (STEB), State Library Board, State Scholarship Board and Adult and Non-Formal Education Agency.

Upon assumption of office as commissioner, Prof. Odey used his ingenuity and pragmatic approach in handling issues to reel out unmatchable achievements within two years in office. His resourcefulness as commissioner is demonstrated in my dedication to duty and unquenchable appetite in delivering on the mandate irrespective of the attendant challenges. Within the period under review, the ministry have been able to record the under-listed achievements:

*Facilitated the registration of 16,301 SS 3 2024 May/June WAEC candidates of Cross River State origin as approved by the governor. This effort paid off with a satisfactory performance of 72.1% score for candidates with five credits and above including English and Mathematics indicating an appreciable improvement over the 2023 WAEC performance.

*Installation of Solar System and CCTV cameras in the office.

*Supply and furnishing of some offices in the Ministry of Education with tables, chairs, fans, computers and air conditioners and refurbishing of the Ministry’s 50KVA generating plant etc.

*Generated N220,910,660 from September, 2023 to November, 2024 into the coffers of the Cross River State Government (paydirect system) surpassing the N164,221,000 revenue target given to the ministry for the 2024 Financial Year by the State Budget Office by N15,967,710.

*Recovered over N20 million being illegal collections from school principals.

*Collaborated with the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) for the retraining of 80 English and Mathematics teachers for states in SouthSouth Geo-political Zone from November 10-15, 2024 at Danic and Kevs Hotel Calabar.

*Hosting of the 2024 Joint Consultative Committee on Education (JCCE) Reference Committees Meeting with the theme: ‘Innovation, Digital Technology and Entrepreneurship: Tools for Educational and National Development in the 21st Century’, held in College of Health Technology, Calabar from May 28-29, 2024.