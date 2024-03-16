Undersea Cable Cut: Banks, Internet Providers Short Down Operations

Many banks and other financial institutions, as well as telecom companies and affiliated businesses, were forced to scale back their operations on Friday due to the service disruption caused by cuts to the undersea cable on Thursday, that supplies broadband Internet connectivity to Nigeria and countries in the West African sub-region.

Due to their inability to complete significant transactions, customers of telcos and financial institutions were also left feeling disappointed.

According to information obtained by Saturday Telegraph, telecom engineers have been sent to the locations where there are cut fibre optic lines between Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire in order to promptly repair the cables and bring back service.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) on Thursday disclosed in a statement that the internet outage was caused by “multiple undersea cable disruptions and affected mobile and fixed data services nationwide”, on Thursday morning, the first indication that the outage had occurred in Ghana.

“The disruptions affecting multiple undersea cables responsible for carrying international traffic have occurred in Senegal and Cote D’Ivoire and with some disruptions in Portugal. This has led to a significant degradation of data services across the country.”

By the afternoon, Nigerian telecom services were among those impacted by the underwater cable outages, which also slowed down banking and other Internet-dependent services.

Data and voice services throughout the African West Coast were affected by underwater cable cutting, as acknowledged by the Nigerian Communications Commission in a statement signed by Reuben Muoka, Director of public Affairs.

The NCC stated, “A combination of cable cuts, resulting in equipment faults on the major undersea cables along the West African Coast, have negatively impacted data and fixed telecom services in several countries of West Africa, including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, and Cote d’Ivoire, among others,” adding that the cuts occurred somewhere in Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal, with an attendant disruption in Portugal.

It added, “Cable companies – West African Cable System and African Coast to Europe in the West Coast route from Europe – have experienced faults, while SAT3 and MainOne have downtime.

“Similar undersea cables providing traffic from Europe to the East Coast of Africa, like Seacom, Europe India Gateway (EIG), Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE1), are said to have been cut at some point around the Red Sea, resulting in degradation of services across on these routes.

“In Nigeria and other West African countries, Internet access and speed have experienced disruptions in the six networks of service providers in the affected countries.”

Nonetheless, the commission said that the impacted cable companies had started repairs and that service was gradually being restored.

“They have promised to work round the clock to ensure that services are restored to the affected countries within the shortest possible time. It is important to bring this information to the knowledge of corporate and individual consumers on these services,” NCC said in its statement.

A major fibre break suffered by MainOne, a major Internet provider for Nigerian banks, caused interruptions that prevented clients from using banking apps or using USSD services, forcing some Nigerian institutions to go offline.