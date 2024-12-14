Underfire Guardiola Desperate For Change in Fortune

Share

Pep Guardiola has defiantly dismissed suggestions that he is under pressure despite Manchester City’s ongoing struggles. However, the Spanish tactician will be desperate to arrest his side’s alarming decline when they face arch-rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Guardiola is enduring the most difficult spell of his illustrious 17- year managerial career. City sit fourth in the Premier League, eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool, despite having played one game more. Their Champions League campaign has also faltered, with the team languishing in 22nd place in the group standings following a 2-0 defeat to Juventus midweek. Having managed just two wins from six group matches, City now face a fight to secure a place in the knockout round play-offs. The situation is uncharacteristic for a Guardiola-led side, which has only managed one win in its last ten outings across all competitions. Injuries and suspensions have played a significant role in this slump. Ahead of the derby, Guardiola has just three defenders available—Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol, and Ruben Dias—with John Stones, Manuel Akanji, and Nathan Ake sidelined through injury. Rico Lewis is suspended following a red card against Crystal Palace.

The midfield is equally strained; Rodri is ruled out for the season, while Mateo Kovacic is doubtful despite making the bench against Juventus. Kevin De Bruyne, City’s influential captain, has only just returned from a lengthy injury absence. “I don’t know what to do,” Guardiola admitted. “Maybe some wingers have to play as a full-back, or Matheus [Nunes] can play as a fullback. Or maybe we go with five at the back and use wing-backs as wingers. But the soul and the spirit of this team are still there.” This weekend’s Manchester derby carries an unusual lack of high-stakes drama. While City’s dismal form is a concern, and United are navigating another rebuild under new manager Ruben Amorim, neither team is currently vying for a title.

Manchester City’s current tally of points is their lowest at this stage since the 2010-11 season, while United have their worst start to a Premier League campaign ever, sitting 13th in the table. Combined, this marks the two clubs’ worst joint start to a Premier League season since City returned to the top flight in 2002. Guardiola’s record against United remains strong, with 13 wins, 2 draws, and 8 losses across all competitions since his arrival in 2016. In Premier League clashes, he boasts 9 wins, 2 draws, and 5 defeats.

However, recent history favours City, who have won five of their last six league encounters with United, scoring 18 goals in those victories. For United, Sunday’s match presents an opportunity to exploit City’s vulnerabilities and seek an upturn in fortunes. Yet history is against them, as they have lost their last three visits to the Etihad, conceding 13 goals in the process and Guardiola will hope the pendulum swings to his side this time. He is waxing philosophical about this possibility tomorrow when he said, “It’s a football game, the same points, emotionally for our fans, all of us staying a long time here, it’s a little bit special,” Guardiola said. “But in these types of situations, and these types of games, the less emotional you are, you will be better.”

