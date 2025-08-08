Undelivered FX Forwards: CBN Mulls Legal Action Against Offenders

Following the conclusion of its forensic audit into undelivered Foreign Exchange (FX) forward contracts, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has hinted that it is likely to take legal action against parties found to have violated applicable rules and regulations, based on the findings of the audit.

The apex bank disclosed this in an explainer on the settlement of undelivered forward contracts posted on its website on Thurs – day. It stated: “The Central Bank of Nigeria is reviewing appropriate legal action against parties found to have violated applicable rules and regulations, based on the findings of the forensic audit.

The Bank will collaborate with law enforcement and regulatory agencies to pursue civil, administrative, or criminal sanctions, as necessary.” According to the CBN, it opted to take a tough stance against the offenders because, “paying invalid contracts would have rewarded non-compliance, encouraged abuse of the FX system, and unnecessarily depleted the nation’s FX reserves.”

Stressing that its mandate is to maintain market integrity and protect the country’s financial stability, the CBN also noted that “settling contracts that were legally void or irregular,” would have contravened its statutory responsibilities and potentially exposed it to legal liability and loss of public trust.

It said that the forensic audit into undelivered FX forward transactions, found “significant irregularities” in the execution of some of the contracts, noting that some undelivered forward contracts were found to be invalid for various infractions and reasons, such as non-permissible item of import; unauthorized companies importing milk and the company name on approved sales result being different from company name on Form M portal.

On whether banks or counterparties can appeal the audit outcome, the CBN said no appeal would be entertained as, “each finding was based on objective and verifiable data, and all affected counterparties were given an opportunity to respond before final decisions invalidating these contracts were made.”

“The audit conclusions were based on a rigorous process carried out by an independent forensic expert (Deloitte), acting pursuant to a transparent mandate. The auditor contacted the authorized dealer banks concerning those contracts to get their explanations of the infractions before reaching conclusions on them. The findings have there – fore met procedural fairness standards.”