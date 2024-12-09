UNCTAD: Global Trade To Hit Record $33trn This Year

Share

Global trade is on track to hit a record $33 trillion in 2024, according to the latest data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The data shows that this 3.3 per cent annual growth has been driven largely by a seven per cent rise in trade in services, contributing $500 billion to the overall expansion.

Trade in goods has grown at a slower two per cent this year, remaining below its 2022 peak. Despite this growth, UNCTAD is warning uncertainty looms over 2025 amid risks of trade wars and ongoing geopolitical challenges.

“The 2025 trade outlook is clouded by potential US policy shifts, including broader tariffs that could disrupt global value chains and impact key trading partners,” UNCTAD said in a release.

Countries most exposed to changes in US trade policy are likely those with large trade surpluses with the country and higher tariff barriers.

Based on 2023 figures for trade in goods, UNCTAD suggested these include China (about $280 bn trade surplus), India ($45 bn), the European Union ($205 bn), and Vietnam ($105 bn).

Share

Please follow and like us: